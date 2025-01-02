Syrian ministers visit Riyadh in first trip abroad after Assad’s fall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha attends a press conference with Syria's foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, after the ousting of Syria's Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syria's foreign and defence ministers met with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh on Thursday in a landmark first visit abroad by members of the new Syrian administration less than a month after it took power.

Salman said in a post on X that he had discussed with Syria's new foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, how best to support Syria’s political transition.

The meeting also included Syria's intelligence chief.

Since ousting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, Islamist rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) have sought to reassure Arab countries and the international community that they will govern on behalf of all Syrians and not export Islamist revolution.

HTS was al Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate until it broke off ties in 2016.

Saudi Arabia backed the rebels who fought Assad at the onset of the Syrian civil war.

More recently, Riyadh had embarked on a path of normalising ties with the Assad government, paving the way for Syria to return to the Arab League in 2023, in an effort to reduce Iranian influence in the country and to stem the flow of drugs including the methamphetamine captagon.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Timour Azhari; Editing by Gareth Jones and Kevin Liffey)