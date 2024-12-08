Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family are in Moscow under asylum, Russian news agencies say

Reuters

Syria's Bashar al-Assad and his family have arrived in Russia and have been granted asylum by the Russian authorities, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing a Kremlin source.

The Interfax news agency quoted the unnamed source as saying: "President Assad of Syria has arrived in Moscow. Russia has granted them (him and his family) asylum on humanitarian grounds."

This is a developing story that will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Syria's Assad is in Moscow under asylum, Russian news agencies say

Latest Stories

  • US Military Alarmed by Russian Nuclear Weapon Platform in Orbit

    A Russian spacecraft launched higher than most satellites has long had the Pentagon worried — and new revelations about what it contains onboard have made those concerns all the greater. Launched in early 2022, Russia's Cosmos 2553 spacecraft is nominally built to test out "newly developed onboard instruments and systems." According to new reporting from the New York Times, however, the mysterious satellite system contains a "dummy warhead"

  • Watching with trepidation and glee, Netanyahu orders military to seize Syria buffer zone

    Israeli leaders are watching events across the border in Syria with trepidation, as 50 years of detente were upended in a matter of hours.

  • Russian bases in Syria threatened by insurgent advance, say Moscow's war bloggers

    (Reuters) -Two strategically-important Russian military facilities in Syria and Moscow's very presence in the Middle East are under serious threat from rapidly advancing insurgents, Russian war bloggers have warned. With Russian military resources mostly tied down in Ukraine where Moscow's forces are rushing to take more territory before Donald Trump comes to power in the U.S. in January, Russia's ability to influence the situation on the ground in Syria is far more limited than in 2015 when it intervened decisively to prop up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Rapid advances by the insurgents threaten to undermine Russia's geopolitical clout in the Middle East and its ability to project power in the region, across the Mediterranean and into Africa.

  • Hegseth and Collins’ push for cutting veterans’ health benefits alarms service members and veterans groups

    Pete Hegseth, now Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary of defense, had been a vocal and persistent advocate for veterans having unfettered access to private health care, rather than having to go through the VA to keep their benefits.

  • The Pentagon knows it's got a drone problem. Here's what it's doing about it.

    The Pentagon has a new but classified strategy to address the growing threat that drones are posing to US forces at home and overseas.

  • US announces nearly $1 billion more in longer-term weapons support for Ukraine

    SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — The United States will provide nearly $1 billion more in longer-term weapons support to Ukraine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday as the Biden administration rushes to spend all the congressionally approved money it has left to bolster Kyiv before President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.

  • Russia says Assad has left Syria, silent on his future and that of military bases

    (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had left office and departed his country after giving orders for a peaceful transfer of power, but did not say where he was now or whether the Russian military planned to stay in Syria. Islamist rebels declared they had ousted Assad after seizing control of Damascus on Sunday, ending his family's decades of autocratic rule after more than 13 years of civil war. Assad flew out of Damascus for an unknown destination earlier on Sunday, two senior army officers told Reuters.

  • IAEA chief: Iran is poised to 'quite dramatically' increase stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium

    MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Iran is poised to “quite dramatically” increase its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium as it has started cascades of advanced centrifuges, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency warned Friday.

  • Her father is fighting for Ukraine. She's crowdfunding for gear to keep him alive.

    To sustain its battle against Russia, Ukraine has turned to crowdfunding

  • Defeat Of Putin's Ally Assad Is 'Also Our Defeat,' Russians Warn

    The fall of the Syrian regime is a major humiliation for Moscow.

  • Japan, U.S., Australia launch Yama Sakura 87 joint military exercise in Tokyo

    The United States, Japan and Australia kicked off the annual Yama Sakura joint military exercise at Camp Asaka in Tokyo on Friday by touting "groundbreaking advancement" in the interoperability of their forces.

  • Analyst explains Syria conflict’s seemingly sudden flare-up

    STORY: "All the root causes of the Syrian conflict were still there." :: An analyst explains what's driving thesudden change in the state of play in Syria:: Talbisa, Syria:: Ibrahim Al-Assil, Senior Fellow, Middle East Institute:: Washington, D.C.:: December 6, 2024"During the civil war, Assad didn't win the war, but he prevented everyone else from winning. And I think what's happening today, it's not only that there are external pressure by other armed groups, there is also clearly some sort of an implosion inside the regime that's happening." // “Regional powers play a direct and a significant role. In this attack we can definitely highlight the Turkish role in backing different armed groups on the ground, but also there are external players like Russia which offered Assad huge support, especially 2015 onwards. But today Russia does not seem to be as interested in supporting Assad the same way they supported him nine years ago.” // “The war in Lebanon was certainly consequential on the Syrian conflict. Hezbollah intervened in 2013 to support Assad, and they played a significant role. Now that factor being taken out of the equation, the situation returned somehow to where it was almost ten years ago with Assad being on the back foot.” // "But I think another crucial factor of why Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham was able to push against the Syrian forces is that they have a goal which lacks or when we talk about the Syrian forces, they lack a clear goal of why they are still fighting this war. And that's why we are witnessing some sort of an alliance also between different armed groups that they all agree there is a need to topple Bashar al-Assad'.” :: Aleppo, Syria:: Hama, Syria:: File:: Beirut, Lebanon:: Talbisa, Syria:: Aleppo, SyriaSyrian rebel forces said on Friday their lightning advance reached the central city of Homs, which could position the insurgents to topple another town strategic to President Bashar al-Assad's grip on power.Reuters could not independently confirm the rebels' claim.The Islamist group, a former Al-Qaeda affiliate now known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), made a last call on forces loyal to Assad's government in Homs to defect.If the rebels capture Homs, they would cut off the capital Damascus from the coast, a longtime redoubt of Assad's minority Alawite sect and where his Russian allies have a naval base and air base.Syrian state media reported the army was carrying out an operation in the Homs countryside with support from Syrian and Russian air forces, artillery, missiles and armored vehicles. Citing a military source, it said dozens of rebels were killed.After years locked behind frozen front lines, rebel forces have burst out of their northwestern Idlib bastion to achieve the swiftest battlefield advance by either side since a street uprising against Assad mushroomed into civil war 13 years ago.

  • Naval Academy's race-conscious admissions policies upheld by federal judge

    A federal judge on Friday ruled that the U.S. Naval Academy may continue to consider race when evaluating candidates to attend the military school.

  • Syrian army quits Homs, cutting Assad off from coast

    AMMAN/BEIRUT (Reuters) -Syrian government forces abandoned the key city of Homs on Saturday after less than a day of fighting, leaving President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule dangling by a thread with insurgents also advancing towards the capital Damascus. Since the rebels' sweep into Aleppo a week ago, government defences have crumbled at dizzying speed as rebels seized a string of major cities and reignited a rebellion in places it had long seemed dead. The fall of Homs and threat to the capital now pose an immediate existential danger to the Assad dynasty's five-decade reign over Syria and the continued influence there of its main regional backer, Iran.

  • 6 Pakistani security personnel killed in a checkpoint attack

    PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Armed men killed six Pakistani security personnel and wounded seven in a checkpoint attack in the country’s northwest, a police official said Saturday.

  • Taiwan reports 14 Chinese warships and 4 balloons near the island

    China sent 14 warships, seven military aircraft and four balloons near Taiwan between Saturday and Sunday, according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, as Beijing ramps up pressure on the island it claims as its own. China’s military activities come amid speculation Beijing might organize military drills around the island in response to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te’s recent visit to Pacific allies, including U.S. stops in Hawaii and Guam.

  • Princess Beatrice's stepson, 8, to undergo cosmetic 'transformation' – details

    Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son has attended a private clinic in London with his mum – see his predicted transformation

  • Trump calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine after meeting Zelenskyy in Paris

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, shortly after a meeting in Paris with French and Ukrainian leaders, claiming Kyiv “would like to make a deal” to end the more than 1,000-day war.

  • King Charles and Queen Camilla release 2024 Christmas card - with unexpected photo

    King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared their Christmas card for this year and it has a sentimental meaning

  • The fall of Bashar Assad after 14 years of war in Syria brings to an end a decades-long dynasty

    BEIRUT (AP) — The fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government Sunday brought to a dramatic close his nearly 14-year struggle to hold onto power as his country fragmented amid a brutal civil war that became a proxy battlefield for regional and international powers.