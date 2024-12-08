Syrian president leaves Damascus on plane as army says his rule ends - reports

The Syrian government appears to have fallen after a lightning offensive by rebels.

President Bashar al Assad fled Damascus on a plane for an unknown destination, according to two senior Syrian army officers speaking to the Reuters news agency, and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Syria's army command has now notified officers that his 24-year rule has ended, an officer who was informed of the move told Reuters.

Hours earlier, the rebels said they had gained complete control of the key city of Homs after only a day of fighting.

Syria's prime minister said he is ready to hand over the government to the opposition in a peaceful transition.

"I am here in my home," Ghazi al Jalali said.

"I have not left it and do not intend to leave, except in a peaceful manner that ensures the continued functioning of public institutions and state facilities, promoting security and reassurance for our fellow citizens."

He said he would go to his office to continue work in the morning and called on Syrian citizens not to deface public property.

He did not comment on reports Bashar al Assad has fled Damascus.

Thousands celebrating in the streets

Soon after, the rebels announced it was prohibited to go near public institutions that will remain under the supervision of the "former prime minister".

The rebels, who said Damascus was "now free of Assad", are expected to broadcast their first statement to the Syrian people on state television, two rebel sources said.

Thousands of Syrians, in cars and on foot, have congregated at a main square in the city chanting for freedom, according to Reuters.

In Homs, thousands more poured on to the streets after the army withdrew from the city, dancing and chanting "Assad is gone, Homs is free", and "Long live Syria and down with Bashar al Assad".

Protesters on Saturday brought down a statue of the president's late father in a main square in a suburb a few miles from the centre of the capital.

The country's international airport in Damascus has been abandoned and rebels say they have entered the notorious Saydnaya military prison north of the capital and freed inmates there.

"We celebrate with the Syrian people the news of freeing our prisoners and releasing their chains and announcing the end of the era of injustice in Sednaya prison," said the rebels.

Gunfire has been reported in the centre of Damascus, two residents told Reuters on Sunday, although it was not immediately clear what the source of the shooting was.

Hayat Tahrir al Sham commander Abu Mohammed al Golani, the main rebel leader, called the capture of Homs a historic moment and urged fighters not to harm "those who drop their arms".

They have also claimed Deir el Zor in the east, and Suweida, Quneitra and Deraa in the south.

US President Joe Biden and his team are monitoring "extraordinary events" and are in touch with regional partners, the White House said this morning.

President-elect Donald Trump said the US should not get involved in the conflict.

"Syria is a mess," he posted on his social media site Truth Social, adding the country is "not our friend".