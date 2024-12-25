Syrian protester killed after video showing attack on Assad minority group shrine goes viral

Our Foreign Staff
·3 min read
Syrian Christians protest
Syrian Christians protest over a Christmas tree being torched. Now Alawites are furious over a shrine attack - Hussein Malla/AP

A protester has been killed in demonstrations which have broken out across Syria after a video showing an attack on an Alawite shrine circulated on social media.

The protests broke out in the heartland of deposed dictator Bashar al-Assad, who belonged to the Alawite minority and long presented himself as a protector of minority groups in Sunni-majority Syria.

In the central city of Homs, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said one demonstrator was killed and five others wounded “after security forces... opened fire to disperse” the crowd.

The Observatory said earlier on Wednesday that thousands had taken part in demonstrations in the coastal cities of Tartus and Latakia, both Alawite strongholds, as well as other areas including Assad’s home town of Qardaha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protests erupted after a video began circulating earlier on Wednesday showing “an attack by fighters” on an important Alawite shrine in the Maysaloon district of Syria’s second city Aleppo, it added.

It said five workers were killed and that the shrine was set ablaze.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the exact date of the video was unknown, but that it was filmed early this month, after the HTS-led offensive began in late November.

The AFP news agency was unable to independently verify the footage or the date of the incident.

The protests are the largest by the Alawites since Assad’s fall earlier this month, and come a day after hundreds of Syrians protested in the capital Damascus against the torching of a Christmas tree.

Syria’s new Islamist rulers have sought to assure religious and ethnic minorities that their rights would be upheld.

ADVERTISEMENT

The transitional authorities, appointed by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) which led the offensive that toppled Assad, said in a statement that the shrine attack was not recent.

The footage showing “the storming and attack” of the shrine in Aleppo is “old and dates to the time of the liberation” of the northern Syrian city earlier this month, an interior ministry statement said.

Abuse of Bashar al-Assad
Toppled president Bashar al-Assad has been the subject of abuse by his former opponents - Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty

It said the attack was carried out by “unknown groups” and that “republishing” the video served to “stir up strife among the Syrian people at this sensitive stage”.

Images from Jableh on Wednesday showed large crowds in the streets, some chanting slogans including “Alawite, Sunni, we want peace”.

“We are calling for those who attacked the shrine to be held to account,” said Ali Daoud, a protester in Jableh.

State news agency SANA said police in central Homs imposed a curfew from 6pm local time until 8am on Thursday, while authorities in Jableh also announced a nighttime curfew.

The rebel forces launched a lightning offensive and seized control of major cities, among them Aleppo on Dec 1, before ousting Assad a week later.

Latest Stories

  • Fact Check: Unpacking Claim Barron Trump Gave up First-Class Seat for Veteran

    A highly viewed video received hundreds of comments praising the youngest son of Donald and Melania Trump.

  • Trump Wants NHL Legend as ‘Governor of Canada’ in Latest Troll

    President-elect Donald Trump made it clear that he isn’t taking any time off from trolling just because it’s Christmas day. The GOP leader took to Truth Social on Wednesday to revisit his bizarre claim that Canada could become America’s 51st state—and revealed he even knows who he’d want to be governor: NHL legend Wayne Gretzky. “I just left Wayne Gretzky, ‘The Great One’ as he is known in Ice Hockey circles,” wrote Trump, claiming that he suggested that Gretzky run for Canadian Prime Minister.

  • Opinion - Elon Musk wants to ‘delete’ many Americans’ financial lifeline

    It is especially surprising that one of the first federal agencies to come under scrutiny from the incoming administration is one that has returned billions of dollars to many of the same consumers who were counting on leaders in Washington to look out for their wallets.

  • Dismiss Trump taunts, expert says after 'churlish' social media posts about Canada

    OTTAWA — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and those in his corner continue to muse about annexing Canada, though Canadian officials have largely sidestepped those comments.

  • Biden, Trump send different Christmas messages

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The outgoing and incoming U.S. presidents had different messages for the Christmas holiday on Wednesday, with Democrat Joe Biden urging Americans to reflect and unite, while Republican Donald Trump offered a holiday greeting and then took aim at his political opponents. Biden narrated a video tour of the White House Christmas decorations that was published on YouTube late on Christmas Eve, in which he urges Americans to set aside "all the noise and everything that divides us." "We're here on this Earth to care for one another, to love one another," Biden says in a voiceover as a camera pans past adorned evergreen trees and bedecked fireplaces inside the White House.

  • Canada ends flagpoling for those seeking work and study permits at the border

    Work and study permits will no longer be available for flagpolers at ports of entry in Canada.Flagpolers are foreign nationals holding temporary resident status in Canada who leave the country and re-enter to access immigration services, such as work or study permits, at a port of entry rather than submitting a renewal application through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reports that more than 69,300 flagpolers were processed between April 1,

  • Sylvester Stallone invokes Donald Trump in Florida town council meeting

    Action superstar Sylvester Stallone pulled plans for a proposed seaweed barrier next to his home, after hearing concerns from neighbors and officials.

  • Trump aims dig at Obama in bizarre hour-long Christmas Day Truth Social posting spree

    Trump reeled off 34 posts on his social media platform within a one-hour period

  • Trump’s Ukraine-Russia envoy slams Kremlin’s Christmas Day attack

    President-elect Trump’s choice for special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, slammed the Russian military missile and drone attack on Christmas Day and said the U.S. is “more resolved than ever to bring peace to the region.” “Christmas should be a time of peace, yet Ukraine was brutally attacked on Christmas…

  • Biden delivers on threat to veto bill to expand US judiciary

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday vetoed legislation to add 66 new judges to understaffed federal courts nationally, a once widely bipartisan measure that would have been the first major expansion of the federal judiciary since 1990. The JUDGES Act, initially supported by many members of both parties, would have increased the number of trial court judges in 25 federal district courts in 13 states including California, Florida and Texas, in six waves every two years through 2035. In a message to the Senate formally rejecting the bill, Biden said it "hastily" creates new judgeships without addressing key questions about whether new judges were needed and how they would be allocated nationally.

  • Clashes between Islamists now in power in Syria and Assad's supporters leave casualties

    DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Clashes between Islamists who took over Syria and supporters of ousted President Bashar Assad's government killed two Islamic fighters on Wednesday and wounded others, according to interim officials.

  • Opinion: Donald Trump’s Nonsensical War on America’s Borders

    Teddy Roosevelt was hardly a shrinking violet. The Rough Rider, outdoorsman and survivor of an assassination attempt in 1912 (he famously continued delivering a speech after being shot), was a contradiction; the man who never met an animal he didn’t wish to shoot was also an intellectual. Equal parts thoughtful and heedless, Roosevelt was a president for a nation rising to take its place among the leaders of the nascent 20th century. It was Roosevelt who fulfilled the long-held industrialist dre

  • Stephen A. Smith Stuns With Shocking Reversal on Trump

    Stephen A. Smith, who had been notably anti-Donald Trump during this year’s election season, says he’s changed his mind on the president-elect. The ESPN talking head said over the weekend that he has regrets about voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, and that he would entertain the possibility of supporting Trump in the future. On Fox News’ Life, Liberty & Levin on Saturday, Smith told host Mark Levin: “I voted Democrat, and I’ve got to tell you something right now: I don’t like the fact tha

  • Opinion - We were warned: First term aides told us about Trump’s governing style

    Trump's chaotic governing style, characterized by rapid turnover of aides, short attention span, and an inability to read briefing books, has been described as akin to a toddler's, and his insecurity and need for praise have been cited as his main weaknesses.

  • Will Trump send troops to Mexico? His pick for ambassador worries officials there

    With his pick for ambassador to Mexico, Trump signals that he might be serious about sending U.S. troops to fight the drug cartels

  • As Americans, we can’t let unelected sidekicks like Musk run our country | Opinion

    The voters did not hire Elon Musk, and no amount of spin will wipe away the fact he almost drove the government into shutdown. | Opinion

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russia launches ‘massive’ missile attack on Christmas as Moscow cargo ship sinks

    One person killed and 15 injured in ballistic missile attack in Kryvyi Rih

  • Matt Gaetz sends fundraising message after bombshell House Ethics report: ‘I need your help’

    The former congressman used the publication of a damning report to raise money for his PAC

  • Syrian ex-rebel factions agree to merge under defence ministry

    DAMASCUS (Reuters) -Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa reached an agreement on Tuesday with former rebel faction chiefs to dissolve all groups and consolidate them under the defence ministry, according to a statement from the new administration. Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir had said last week that the ministry would be restructured using former rebel factions and officers who defected from Bashar al-Assad's army. Sharaa will face the daunting task of trying to avoid clashes between the myriad groups.

  • Russia’s war machine is running on fumes as industry warns of bankruptcies and the Kremlin gets old tanks from movie studio

    Russia’s largest movie studio donated about 50 tanks and armored vehicles from the 1950s that it had been using as props.