Syrian protester killed after video showing attack on Assad minority group shrine goes viral

Syrian Christians protest over a Christmas tree being torched. Now Alawites are furious over a shrine attack - Hussein Malla/AP

A protester has been killed in demonstrations which have broken out across Syria after a video showing an attack on an Alawite shrine circulated on social media.

The protests broke out in the heartland of deposed dictator Bashar al-Assad, who belonged to the Alawite minority and long presented himself as a protector of minority groups in Sunni-majority Syria.

In the central city of Homs, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said one demonstrator was killed and five others wounded “after security forces... opened fire to disperse” the crowd.

The Observatory said earlier on Wednesday that thousands had taken part in demonstrations in the coastal cities of Tartus and Latakia, both Alawite strongholds, as well as other areas including Assad’s home town of Qardaha.

Protests erupted after a video began circulating earlier on Wednesday showing “an attack by fighters” on an important Alawite shrine in the Maysaloon district of Syria’s second city Aleppo, it added.

It said five workers were killed and that the shrine was set ablaze.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the exact date of the video was unknown, but that it was filmed early this month, after the HTS-led offensive began in late November.

The AFP news agency was unable to independently verify the footage or the date of the incident.

The protests are the largest by the Alawites since Assad’s fall earlier this month, and come a day after hundreds of Syrians protested in the capital Damascus against the torching of a Christmas tree.

Syria’s new Islamist rulers have sought to assure religious and ethnic minorities that their rights would be upheld.

The transitional authorities, appointed by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) which led the offensive that toppled Assad, said in a statement that the shrine attack was not recent.

The footage showing “the storming and attack” of the shrine in Aleppo is “old and dates to the time of the liberation” of the northern Syrian city earlier this month, an interior ministry statement said.

Toppled president Bashar al-Assad has been the subject of abuse by his former opponents - Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty

It said the attack was carried out by “unknown groups” and that “republishing” the video served to “stir up strife among the Syrian people at this sensitive stage”.

Images from Jableh on Wednesday showed large crowds in the streets, some chanting slogans including “Alawite, Sunni, we want peace”.

“We are calling for those who attacked the shrine to be held to account,” said Ali Daoud, a protester in Jableh.

State news agency SANA said police in central Homs imposed a curfew from 6pm local time until 8am on Thursday, while authorities in Jableh also announced a nighttime curfew.

The rebel forces launched a lightning offensive and seized control of major cities, among them Aleppo on Dec 1, before ousting Assad a week later.