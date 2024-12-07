Syrian rebels advance on Damascus

STORY: Syrian rebels advanced towards the capital city of Damascus on Saturday as front lines collapsed across the country…

…posing an existential threat to President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule.

In a video posted on social media, protesters could be seen tearing down a statue of Assad's father in the suburbs of Damascus, while shouting "Down with Bashar al-Assad, Syria lives on."

Meanwhile, Syrian rebels battled government forces for control of the key city of Homs.

Since the rebels' sweep into Aleppo a week ago, government defenses have crumbled at a dizzying speed…

…putting the Assad dynasty's five-decade reign over Syria in danger, and the continued influence there of its main regional backer Iran.

“...certainly there is an existential threat against the regime.”

Qutaiba Idlbi is the resident senior fellow on Syria at the Atlantic Council

“The regime finds itself isolated, especially because on one hand, Russia is bogged down in Ukraine. // But I think also more importantly, on the other hand, Iran is incapable of really responding effectively to protect and defend the regime.”

The U.S. and other Western officials said the lightning rebel advance suggests Assad's government could fall within the week.

The pace of events has stunned Arab capitals and raised fears of a new wave of regional instability.

According to the state news agency, Assad remains in Damascus and the military said it was reinforcing around the capital and south.

The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and the main rebels' backer Turkey said they met in Doha on Saturday and agreed on the importance of Syria's territorial integrity and on restarting a political process.

They said in a joint statement along with five Arab countries, that a political solution was needed to stop military operations and protect civilians in Syria.

But there was no indication they agreed on any concrete steps, with the situation inside Syria changing by the hour.