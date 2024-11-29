Syrian rebels claim to have captured Aleppo in major blow to Assad regime

Syrian rebels claimed to have captured the city of Aleppo on Friday night in a lightning advance that threatened the regime of Bashar Al-Assad.

The push by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadist group had reached the citadel of Syria’a second city as government forces melted away.

Video clips shared on social media showed fighters and vehicles advancing into the Aleppo throughout the day, and by early morning local time were celebrating their capture of the city home to 2 million people.

Syrian opposition forces outside the Aleppo citadel. https://t.co/02OQCDI90m pic.twitter.com/OPuov3B6Br — Faytuks News (@Faytuks) November 29, 2024

Barely 48 hours after their offensive reignited frontlines that had been static for more than four years, the rebels had dealt Assad and his army a seismic blow.

No rebel fighters have entered Aleppo since it was recaptured by regime forces with Russian help in 2016.

Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said that rebel forces were entering the city “without any significant pushback from regime forces”.

Credit: Sentdefender/X

On Friday, the rebels said they had captured 31 Russian tanks from the government, 20 BMP armoured personnel carriers and a dozen 122mm artillery pieces.

The first two days of the offensive had killed 255 people, according to the observatory, including 24 civilians.

Before breaching the outskirts of Aleppo, the rebels had claimed to have wrested more than 50 towns and villages in north and northwestern Syria from government control, in the biggest advances made by anti-government factions in years.

By Friday morning, there was heavy fighting in the Al-Rashidin neighbourhood on the western edge of Aleppo.

The observatory said the offensive had entered the edges of city’s Al-Hamdaniya and New Aleppo neighbourhoods after rebels carried out twin suicide attacks with two booby-trapped cars.

A rebel commander issued a voice message calling on inhabitants to cooperate with the advancing forces.

One video clip purported to show rebel forces reaching a statue of Assad’s late brother, Bassel al-Assad, at the eastern edge of the New Aleppo district, and taking down the regime flag.

Russians and troops loyal to the Russian-backed Syrian dictator Assad continue to retreat in northern Syria as rebels push into Aleppo, Syria's second largest city.



Here, rebels have seized a massive depot of Russian weapons, ammunition, and military equipment.



The rebels are… pic.twitter.com/mdGMmhq0KF — KyivPost (@KyivPost) November 29, 2024

Another clip showed rebels driving a tank near Aleppo international stadium.

As well as tanks and armour, clips claimed to show rebels had also captured hand-held anti-aircraft missiles.

Rebels pledged to protect churches, Christians and their freedoms, urging “minorities” to stay at home and “live normally after liberation”.

Fighters also advanced on the town of Saraqab, in northwestern Idlib province, a strategic area that would secure supply lines to Aleppo.

Damascus was reinforcing Aleppo to try to stem the advance.

Opposition forces inside #Aleppo city have captured a whole stock of MANPADS.



Sources tell me more tanks, BMPs, anti-tank guided missiles & more have been seized in multiple weapons stores left behind by fleeing #Assad regime forces. pic.twitter.com/eCYD2wUJp8 — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) November 29, 2024

Aid groups said the fighting has displaced thousands of families, and forced some services to be suspended. The opposition fighters said their offensive will allow the return of thousands of displaced people who were forced to flee government bombardment in recent weeks.

State media said rebels had shelled a university student residence in Aleppo, killing four civilians.

The HTS group said it had launched the assault in response to weeks of regime attacks on the rebel-held enclave in northwestern Syria.

Turkey, which has backed Syrian opposition groups, failed in its diplomatic efforts to prevent the government attacks, which were seen as a violation of a 2019 agreement sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran to freeze the line of the conflict.

Credit: Clashreport/X

Turkish security officials said the rebels had originally intended a “limited” offensive toward Aleppo, from where attacks targeting civilians originated.

However, the offensive expanded as Syrian government forces began retreating from their positions, the officials said.

The aim of the offensive was to re-establish the boundaries of the de-escalation zone, according to Turkish officials.

Aleppo was the site of some of the Syrian civil war’s most destructive fighting as rebel groups and the Assad regime spent four years fighting for control of its streets.

The rebels were cut off and surrendered in 2016 in return for amnesty and the evacuation of civilians.

One resident, who gave his name as Sarmad, said he could hear “the sounds of missiles and artillery shelling around the clock”.

“We’re scared that war will break out and we’ll be displaced from our homes again.”

Russia, one of Assad’s staunchest backers, said it wanted the Syrian government to restore constitutional order in the Aleppo region as soon as possible.

Celebrations in Saraqib after the liberation of the city. pic.twitter.com/G9HWDH8UOK — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 29, 2024

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, said Moscow regarded the rebel attack as a violation of Syria’s sovereignty and wanted the authorities to act fast to regain control.

He said: “As for the situation around Aleppo, it is an attack on Syrian sovereignty and we are in favour of the Syrian authorities bringing order to the area and restoring constitutional order as soon as possible.”

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, described the attacks in Syria “as a plot orchestrated by the US and the Zionist regime following the regime’s defeat in Lebanon and Palestine”.

He also told his Syrian counterpart in a phone call that Tehran pledged “continued support for the government, nation and army of Syria”.

@ThomasVLinge/X

Israel’s conflict with Assad’s allies Iran and Hezbollah had in recent months appeared to destabilise the long-standing Syrian front lines, experts said.

Pro-regime militias had been increasing their attacks, trying to deter the rebels because Israel had been weakening Hezbollah and Iran.