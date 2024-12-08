Syrian rebels say they have entered Damascus as Assad regime’s defense crumbles

Rebel fighters in Syria announced they entered the capital city of Damascus on Sunday, after seizing control of several other cities as part of the effort to take down President Bashar al-Assad.

Just before dawn, insurgents appeared to be entering the city, according to photos and videos posted on social media.

The development is the latest in the offensive movement that Syrian rebels ignited less than two weeks ago in an attempt to challenge al-Assad’s rule which has been a conflict since 2011.

A giant banner of Syrian President Bashar Assad hangs on the facade of a building in Damascus (AP)

The Syrian government did not give an official statement immediately.

It is unclear if al-Assad is still in Damascus at this time. The government has denied rumors he has fled the country.

📍 From Umayyad Square in the heart of Damascus: Syria is no longer Assad’s Syria. pic.twitter.com/f7ZxtBR583 — Hussam Hammoud | حسام (@HussamHamoud) December 8, 2024

Just hours early, rebels announced they had “fully liberated” the city of Homs – a major intersection point between Damascus and Syria’s coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus, where al-Assad enjoys wide support and where his Russian allies have a naval base and airbase.

It was part of a major advancement, led by the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), to try and overthrow al-Assad’s 24-year reign.

Though the conflict within the country has been ongoing for 13 years, the rebels launched a fast-moving and unexpected offensive at the end of November. Insurgents quickly took over the city of Aleppo and then the city of Hama, closing in on Damascus.

HTS, which has roots in al-Qaeda though is no longer affiliated, is a designated terroist organization by the United States.

Syrian National Army (SNA) soldiers celebrate victory in Manbij on December 7, 2024 in Manbij, Syria (dia images via Getty Images)

Government forces were forced to withdraw from Damascus International Airport, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday. No flights appeared to be going in or out of the airport, according to FlightRadar24.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…