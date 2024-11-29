Syrian Rebels Remove Regime Flag From Aleppo Monument

Video posted by pro-opposition media in Syria on November 29 shows militants in Aleppo’s western suburbs removing the Syrian national flag from a monument that includes a statue of the late Bassel al-Assad, the brother of President Bashar al-Assad.

The video was posted after footage emerged depicting anti-government forces reaching the city’s outskirts, after they claimed to have seized control of several towns and villages south and west of Aleppo. Credit: Al-Askare, Military Media via Storyful