Syrian rebel who seized key city of Hama in latest blow for Bashar al Assad speaks to Sky News

A Syrian rebel who took part in the capture of the city of Hama has told Sky News they will continue to push on.

In the latest blow to President Bashar al Assad, rebels in the Middle Eastern country took control of the central city on Thursday.

Speaking to Sky News, one rebel said: "Just as we liberated Aleppo and now Hama, we will proceed to Homs, and Damascus, and Deir el Zor."

He also claimed to have received support from the people in Hama.

Abu Omar, a resident in the city, said they had been waiting "45 years ... for this moment".

When asked if he was afraid of the rebel attack, he said: "On the contrary, we've been waiting for this moment. Our children, our family, they've all come back to us.

"Everyone was a million times more scared before, praise god, we've been liberated. No more oppression and tyranny."

Mr Omar added: "What's happened to us here, has happened in Idlib and Aleppo... and the regime has completely failed."

Rebels seize Hama

The Syrian army said it had withdrawn and taken up positions outside the city to protect civilians, hours after opposition fighters said they were marching towards its centre.

The insurgents said they had entered Syria's fourth-largest city on Thursday after days of intense fighting with government forces on its outskirts.

The fall of Hama follows a lightning offensive by the jihadi group Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) and Turkish-backed Syrian militias called the Syrian National Army.

The surprise assault saw militants capture much of Syria's largest city Aleppo last week and reignited the country's civil war, where the frontlines have largely been frozen in place over the last few years.

Read more:

Who are the Syrian rebels?

Analysis: The immense significance of rebel offensive

The battle for Hama saw fierce battles inside the city, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"If Hama falls, it means that the beginning of the regime's fall has started," the monitor's chief, Rami Abdurrahman, said before the city was captured.

Hama is one of the few cities that remained under Mr Assad's control during Syria's civil war, which erupted in 2011 following a popular uprising.

The central city of Homs, Syria's third-largest, is around 40km (25 miles) away and is likely to be the rebels' next target.

It sits on a major crossroads in Syria, linking the capital Damascus to the north and the coast to the west.

Jihad Yazigi, editor of the Syria Report newsletter, said: "Assad now cannot afford to lose anything else.

"The big battle is the one coming against Homs. If Homs falls, we are talking of a potential change of regime."

Mr Assad has been able to stay in power largely thanks to the help of his allies, Russia and Iran, but both countries – as well as the Iran-backed Hezbollah group – have been distracted by their own wars.

Russia has been preoccupied with its invasion of Ukraine since 2022 and Hezbollah in Lebanon has suffered heavy losses in its war with Israel.