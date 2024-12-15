Syrians cautiously return to city that ‘broke the limits of barbarity’

Amina Obeid greets relatives as she arrives in Bab Amr, in the city of Homs, Syria, on December 15, 2024 - Eduardo Soteras/Eduardo Soteras

Returning home to Homs is a lottery.

In the early years of Syria’s uprising more than a decade ago, the city became a byword for horror: nowhere in the world at the time did there seem to be such suffering, such inhumanity, such colossal disregard for the sanctity of life itself.

As forces loyal to Bashar al-Assad systematically laid waste to the rebel-held Baba Amr district to the east of the city, the vast majority of its residents fled, first in a trickle, soon after in a torrent.

In recent days, rejoicing that the dictator they so hated has finally fallen, some are cautiously starting to come back.

For nearly 13 years, Amina Obeid and her family have lived as refugees, along with more than 100,000 Syrians, in the Akkar district of northern Lebanon.

On Sunday, asked by her sick husband to find out if their house was still standing, she ventured back for the first time, bringing her daughter Marian and her three-year-old grandson Bakr with her.

“When I was in Lebanon I had one dream every day: to come home to Syria,” she said, as she nervously walked down a war-damaged street towards her home, wondering what she would find. “I’m so happy to be back but so horrified by the destruction I have seen on the way.”

Abdelkafi Mohamed-Diab Khader moves rubble where his house was, in the area of Bab Amr, in the city of Homs, Syria, on December 15, 2024 - Eduardo Soteras/Eduardo Soteras

Mrs Obeid was fortunate. Although there was some superficial damage to her building, the flats inside were mostly intact.

Slinging Bakr onto her shoulders, she climbed the narrow stairs to her house, fumbled with the once familiar key, and walked into the hallway where her youngest son Zayd’s tricycle lay in the same spot they had hurriedly left it in all those years ago.

Taking a moment to take in the scene, Mrs Obeid began to weep, not just with the emotion of coming home but also from the memory of Taha, Zayd’s 16-year-old brother, killed by a sniper on the street outside — the death that prompted the family to flee.

Given the scale of destruction not just in Baba Amr, but across vast swathes of Syria, many returning refugees are likely to find themselves homeless.

Fadia al-Faraja is one of them. Returning to Homs on Saturday, she found a heap of rubble where her house was. Although she and her family spent the night in a school, they were asked to leave the following morning as lessons resumed for the first time since Assad’s fall a week ago.

Finding temporary accommodation for Mrs Faraja and others like her is now the responsibility of Nasser al-Nahar, the rebel who led the fight against the regime in Baba Amr and who now finds himself back in charge of the district.

For the rebel leaders managing the post-Assad transition, the influx of returning refugees will be one of their biggest challenges. Some 14 million Syrians, half the population, fled their homes during the uprising, with 30,000 being granted asylum in the UK.

Nasser al-Nahar Abu Zayd (front) with some of his soldiers in the area of Bab Amr, in the city of Homs, Syria, on December 15, 2024 - Eduardo Soteras/Eduardo Soteras

Many are already feeling the pressure from host communities to return home, with neighbouring countries feeling the strain of their prolonged largesse. Turkey is home to 3 million Syrian refugees, while Lebanon, a country not much bigger than Yorkshire, has taken in 1.5 million, the equivalent of a quarter of its native population.

Yet people coming home to find they no longer have one is only one of the challenges Mr Nahar says he and his colleagues in the victorious Hayat Tahrir al-Shams (HTS) rebel coalition are grappling with.

Ensuring law and order, as well as providing food and shelter, is just as important. While there has been remarkably little disorder since Assad’s fall, there are still what he describes as criminal gangs operating in pockets of Homs, the country’s third-largest city.

From time to time, volleys of gunfire can be heard not just in Homs, but also other war-damaged towns between the city and Damascus, the capital, 100 miles to the south.

Most of the gunmen are lone opportunists, he says, although others express concern about the return of the Shabiha, a loose term describing gangs of smugglers and racketeers from the nearby Latakia region, a former Assad stronghold.

Jihad Jneid (second from right) with members of his family in front of their house, in the area of Bab Amr, in Homs, Syria, on December 15, 2024 - Eduardo Soteras/Eduardo Soteras

Co-opted by the Assad regime in the early years of the uprising to kill protesters and fight the nascent rebellion, the Shabiha were later formally brought under the control of the Syrian armed forces.

With the Syrian army melting away over the past three weeks, the rebels say they are watching out for signs of Shabiha groups re-emerging.

Likewise, Mr Nahar says, he and his fellow Sunni Muslim rebels are keenly aware of the delicate sectarian balance in Homs. A microcosm of Syria, the city has a Sunni Muslim majority, a mostly Christian old city and suburbs dominated by Assad’s Alawite minority, followers of an offshoot of Shia Islam. Keeping the peace will be hard.

“We want everyone to live in friendship,” he said. “Homs is the birthplace of the revolution. This is what we fought for.”

Mr Nahar paid a heavy price for the victory he is now savouring.

He lost 1,000 men, including four of his own brothers, in the grinding campaign for Homs, a campaign that resulted in a devastating defeat for the Free Syrian Army (FSA), the main rebel movement at the time. Mr Nahar led one of the FSA’s three brigades in Baba Amr, commanding 10,000 men.

Amina Obeid holds her grandson as she enters her house after many years in exile, in Bab Amr, Homs, Syria, on December 15, 2024 - Eduardo Soteras/Eduardo Soteras

The wholesale destruction of Baba Amr, where the vast majority of houses are missing facades or have crumpled into rubble, bears testament to a period of carnage from late 2011 that shocked the world.

It was in Homs that Assad, according to France’s then foreign minister, Alain Juppé, “broke the limits of barbarity”, and it was in Baba Amr where, in 2012, a missile fired by Assad’s forces struck a building housing foreign correspondents. It killed Marie Colvin of the Sunday Times and Rémi Ochlik, a French photojournalist.

Mr Nahar and his men eventually retreated north to Idlib, where his brigade later joined forces with HTS and trained for four years before embarking on an offensive against the Assad regime that he believed would take at least six months to succeed. It took less than a fortnight.

Instead of the bloody second battle for Homs he expected, his men entered the city unopposed, weeping as the familiar landmarks they had yearned for so long to see came into view.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I still can’t.”

For most of his men there would be no return to their homes, however, with only rubble marking the spots where they once lived. But for some fighters, like Abdelkafi Khader, the joy of finding neighbours again, eking out a living in the ruins, softened the blow.

Amina Obeid (second from left, sitting) holds her grandson, as her daughter Amina (second from right) sits nearby and they are welcomed by relatives, in Bab Amr, Homs, Syria, on December 15, 2024 - Eduardo Soteras/Eduardo Soteras

Across the road from his home he discovered Jihad Jneid and his family, who had returned in 2020 to Baba Amr because they could no longer afford the rent elsewhere.

Several times Mr Jneid, a furniture maker, partially rebuilt the family home with his own hands and several times army soldiers came back to destroy it, angry that he had not bribed them, as his neighbours had, in exchange for “planning permission.”

Although Mr Assad’s forces regained Homs in 2014, his government did almost nothing to rebuild Baba Amr, partly out of vengeance and partly to prevent a hostile population returning, residents surmise.

For the Jneid family, the joy of Assad’s fall is encapsulated in the removal of the fear they felt when they left their homes.

Simply having the name “Baba Amr” on his identity card meant that there was a perpetual fear of arrest at army checkpoints, something that landed both him and his wife in prison for several months.

The situation was almost as bad for his two sons, Khaled and Mohammed, both in their 20s and therefore, until Assad’s fall, liable to conscription. Most of the past four years has consisted of hiding in a single room at home for fear of discovery. Those days, suddenly and unexpectedly, are in the past.

“We now have the freedom to go for a walk without fear of terror and arrest,” Mr Jneid said. “It is the sweetest feeling you can imagine.”