Syria's new foreign minister visits Qatar to discuss diplomatic relations

Gavin Blackburn
·2 min read
Syria's new foreign minister visits Qatar to discuss diplomatic relations

Syria's new foreign minister has met with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister, for talks in Doha, as the de facto authorities under Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) aim to establish diplomatic ties with regional and global governments.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani posted on X that he will also visit Jordan and the United Arab Emirates to develop strategic partnerships and support Damascus' security and economic recovery.

Al-Shibani met with his Saudi counterpart in Riyadh on Thursday.

And he also welcomed the foreign ministers of Germany and France in Damascus on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

HTS led a lightning insurgency that ousted former President Bashar al-Assad on 8 December, ending his family's decades-long rule.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, left, meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha, 5 January, 2025
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, left, meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha, 5 January, 2025 - AP/AP

From 2011 until Assad's downfall, Syria's uprising and civil war killed an estimated 500,000 people.

Much of the world ended diplomatic relations with al-Assad because of his brutal crackdown on protesters and sanctioned him and his Russian and Iranian associates.

Now, Syria hopes to re-establish those ties and lift sanctions slapped on HTS and leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, to help make its battered economy viable again.

Al-Assad was backed by Russia, Iran and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

HTS now hopes Syria can strengthen ties with Arab countries in the region.

Qatar supported opposition groups that fought against al-Assad and his allies and was one of a few Arab countries that opposed restoring ties with the former president and was against Syria's return to the Arab League in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We conveyed to Doha our concerns about the challenges related to the economic sanctions imposed on the Syrian people and we renew our call on the United States to lift those sanctions," Syrian radio station Sham FM quoted Al-Shibani as saying.

Syria's de facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa meets with the German and French foreign ministers in Damascus, 3 January, 2025
Syria's de facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa meets with the German and French foreign ministers in Damascus, 3 January, 2025 - AP/AP

Around 90% of Syrians live in poverty, while more than half of the population doesn't know where their next meal will come from, according to the United Nations.

Al-Sharaa has said he will hold a national dialogue summit that includes different groups across Syria to agree upon a new political road map leading to a new constitution and an election.

He vowed to dissolve HTS during the summit and said in an interview with Saudi television network Al-Arabiyya that the interim government would come from the same political background during this transitional phase to ensure efficiency in running the country.

Still, it's unclear whether Washington will lift sanctions anytime soon.

Europe, meanwhile, appears hesitant because of fears over how religious minorities and women will be treated.

Latest Stories

  • Golden Globes Fashion: Ariana Grande eschews Glinda pink for pale yellow (brick road) silk

    BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Fasten your seatbelts, fashion fans! With some of Hollywood's most fashion-forward stars up for awards this year, it's going to be an eventful season. And the Golden Globes gets it all started, with stars (and their stylists) marking their territory at one of Hollywood's splashiest events. Big this year: lots of sparkle and shine, and a return to old-school red carpet glamour. Also: long opera gloves.

  • Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

  • ‘This Is Sickening’: Trump Slammed for Jan. 6 Take at Secret Mar-a-Lago Bash

    Hosts of MSNBC’s The Weekend were unable to contain their fury over Donald Trump reportedly celebrating efforts to overturn the 2020 election at a secretive party on Saturday night. The bash, held at Mar-a-Lago without prior advertisement or invitations sent out to the press, featured the Republican president-elect praising attorney John Eastman’s role in pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the results of the presidential vote four years ago, NBC News reported. Against a bac

  • Adam Kinzinger Brutally Sums Up The 'Entire' Republican Party With Just 1 Acronym

    The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.

  • Canadian Lawmaker Blasts 'Loser' Kevin O'Leary For Marching In Mar-A-Lago 'Grifters Parade'

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, ripped O'Leary for claiming that he could help cut a deal for an "economic union" between the U.S. and its northern neighbor.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene snatched Trump’s Social Security pledge and threw it on the floor — here’s why she’s so mad

    Will the GOP Congress honor Trump's campaign promises?

  • As Trump's election is certified, Americans should declare war on stupidity | Opinion

    On the eve of Donald Trump's election certification, the best thing Americans can do is remember that stupidity should be embarrassing.

  • Honduras threatens to expel US military over Trump deportation threat

    Honduran President Xiomara Castro issued President-elect Trump a stark warning earlier this week over his vow to pursue mass deportations when he returns to the White House, threatening to bar U.S. troops from the Latin American nation. “Faced with a hostile attitude of mass expulsion of our brothers, we would have to consider a change…

  • Trump Hands Johnson a Poisoned Chalice: His ‘Big, Beautiful’ MAGA Bill

    House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said congressional Republicans will try to push through a “big, beautiful bill” that will enshrine the core tenets of President-elect Donald Trump’s hardline MAGA agenda in one fell legislative swoop. During a Sunday appearance on Fox News, Johnson tacked on an aggressive pledge to pass the mammoth legislation—which he said could touch on taxes, federal spending, energy, the border, regulations and “dismantling the deep state”—by Memorial Day. “I think at the en

  • Retired General Has No Idea ‘How We Got in This Mess’ Over Musk’s Government Ties

    A top former military official has expressed shock and disbelief at the extent to which the U.S. national intelligence and communication apparatus has come to rely on services provided by companies owned by Elon Musk. Following his op-ed on the topic this week for The New York Times, Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré spoke with MSNBC’s This Weekend on Saturday to discuss the growing influence of the richest man in the world on U.S. politics, as well as his ties to foreign governments. Host Michael Steele s

  • Nanny Biden's meddling on alcohol reminds us why we'll be better off with Trump | Opinion

    Nanny-in-chief Joe Biden's minions have been busy using government regulations to hamstring businesses and limit personal freedoms.

  • James Carville Blasts WaPo Editor Over Cartoon Controversy: ‘Disgrace to Journalism’

    One of the Democratic Party’s top strategists ripped into the Washington Post and called one of its editors a “disgrace to journalism” after a recent scandal that erupted, of all things, over a cartoon. MSNBC host Jen Psaki initially asked James Carville on Sunday what his view of Rep. Mike Johnson’s renewed tenure as House Speaker might bring in the coming weeks. However, after a quick aside describing Johnson as a “bald-faced liar,” Carville quickly veered off on something of a tangent to lamb

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Russia ‘getting what it deserves,’ Ukraine says, after launching counterattack in border region

    Ukraine has launched a counterattack in the southern Russian border region of Kursk, warning that Russia is “getting what it deserves.”

  • Tension building between Trump and Trudeau: expert

    Donald Trump's presidential inauguration will take place on Jan. 20. Canada and the United States have one of the strongest relationships in the world, but will that continue with Justin Trudeau as prime minister?

  • Biden signs Social Security Fairness Act into law

    President Joe Biden signed the Social Security Fairness Act into law Sunday afternoon, marking what is expected to be one of the last major pieces of legislation of his presidency. Prior to signing the bill, Biden touted the importance of Social Security benefits for working class Americans and said he was "proud to have played a small part in this fight and get to sign it." The act repeals provisions that limit the ability of some retirees who also collect pensions from claiming Social Security benefits.

  • Capitol on alert with Harris set to certify Trump victory four years after riot

    US Congress convenes Monday to certify Donald Trump's 2024 election victory, with Vice President Kamala Harris overseeing a process that some legal experts say could block his return to the White House. Harris, who lost to Trump in November's election, has the ungrateful task of supervising the Electoral College count that confirms her rival's win with 312 electors to her 226.The certification process comes exactly four years after the Capitol was stormed by a violent pro-Trump mob who threatene

  • Johnson tells Republicans Trump wants one big policy bill as party charts course on agenda

    House Speaker Mike Johnson informed Republicans at a closed-door meeting Saturday that Donald Trump favored moving his agenda as one sweeping package, according to sources in attendance — a key announcement fraught with risk but one that sets the stage for advancing the president-elect’s ambitious plans.

  • Syria's new Islamist rulers urge US to lift sanctions during visit to Doha

    DOHA (Reuters) -Syria's new Islamist rulers said on Sunday that U.S. sanctions on Syria were an obstacle to the war-torn country's rapid recovery and urged Washington to lift them during a visit by Syrian officials to Qatar. "These sanctions constitute a barrier and an obstacle to the rapid recovery and development of the Syrian people who await services and partnerships from other countries," Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani told reporters after meeting with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as foreign minister.

  • Why a recent Supreme Court decision could undermine the stock market's biggest bull case for Trump's 2nd term

    The reversal of the Chevron doctrine "may make deregulation under the new Trump administration less robust than markets expect," Barry Gilbert said.