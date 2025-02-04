Syria's interim leader holds talks with key ally Turkey on his second international trip

Suzan Fraser
·2 min read

ANKARA (AP) — Syria’s interim president was in the Turkish capital on Tuesday for talks expected to focus on Syria’s economic recovery as well as the presence of Kurdish-led forces in the north of the country that Turkey considers to be a security threat.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, who was appointed interim president last week, appeared to have been welcomed in Ankara with a low-key ceremony compared to other heads of state, who are usually received with military bands and mounted troops escorting them on arrival.

Al-Sharaa, the former rebel leader who headed the insurgents who toppled President Bashar Assad in December, is making his second international trip following his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greeted al-Sharaa, who was dressed in a suit and a red tie — an apparent nod to the Turkish flag — with a small group of the honor guard at the entrance of the vast presidential palace complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turkey was a strong backer of groups opposed to Assad during the country’s 13-year civil war and is considered to be one of the new administration’s key allies.

Erdogan’s office said talks would focus on steps toward Syria’s economic recovery and its security and stability.

Turkey, which shares a 910-kilometer (565-mile) border with Syria, views the Syrian Kurdish militias that make up the key component of the U.S.-allied, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, an extension of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party. It is pressing for the group to disband.

Turkish-backed fighters are currently battling the SDF in a bid to push the Kurdish militias away from the Turkish border.

Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the SDF, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday that he recently met with al-Sharaa in Damascus, adding that the two sides are negotiating with the help of mediators to find compromises regarding Syria’s future, including the future of the Kurds.

Turkey hosted the greatest number of Syrian refugees following the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011 — more than 3.8 million at its peak in 2022.

Suzan Fraser, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Van Jones Says the Latest Trump Appointee Is One of the ‘Worst People Ever Born’

    CNN commentator Van Jones says the Trump administration’s latest appointment isn’t fit to run a bodega, let alone do the job he’s been offered at the State Department. Darren Beattie, a former Trump speechwriter who was fired in 2018 for making a speech to white nationalists, has reportedly been appointed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to fill a key role as acting undersecretary of state for public diplomacy. Beattie, a conservative journalist and influential figure in MAGA-land, has previous

  • Fox News Stings Trump With All-Too-Honest Look At The True Toll Of His Tariffs

    The right-wing network couldn’t sugarcoat this one for the president.

  • Support, silence and confusion: Republicans respond to Trump's trade war

    WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump's unprecedented move to pull America’s closest neighbours into a trade war has left some Republican lawmakers precariously navigating how to support the leader's tariff agenda while their local economies brace for impact.

  • White House says Canada has 'misunderstood' tariff order as a trade war, Mexico is 'serious'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it has noticed that Mexico is "serious" about President Donald Trump's executive order on tariffs, but Canada has "misunderstood" it to be a trade war between the neighboring countries. Trump on Saturday ordered sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, demanding they stanch the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the U.S., kicking off a trade war that could dent global growth and stoke inflation.

  • Anderson Cooper Pleads With ‘60 Minutes’ Staff to Stay Amid Trump Lawsuit

    Staff of CBS’ 60 Minutes are ready to resign, but Anderson Cooper is trying to give them reasons to stay. The team behind the iconic news show is threatening to leave as parent company Paramount looks to settle a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump over an October 2024 interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. According to political newsletter Puck, Cooper is trying to convince staff to stay after some signed a letter protesting the anticipated settlement while threatening to go publ

  • 'Let Them Eat Cake' Moment: Trump's Big 'Pain' Confession Leaves Critics Horrified

    The president had insisted his tariffs wouldn't raise prices. Now he's admitting otherwise.

  • Trump Aide Rips Newsmax On Air for Calling ‘Trade War’ What It Is

    A senior White House trade adviser absolutely went off on a Newsmax host for suggesting Donald Trump’s newly-imposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada effectively amount to an act of economic warfare. Speaking with network anchor John Glasgow on Sunday morning, Peter Navarro came down hard on Glasgow describing the recent measures exactly as they are, and as they have indeed been received by the nation’s southern and northern neighbors. “I want to get your reaction here, Prime Minister Trudeau p

  • Singer Goes Full Trump In Her Outfit At The Grammys: ‘The Hat Stays On’

    “This look is all about American exceptionalism,” she said of her pro-Trump ensemble on the Grammys red carpet.

  • Observers call for pressure on U.S. corporations as Trump, Musk take aim at Canada

    OTTAWA — As U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk take aim at Canada, some high-level observers are calling on the federal government to consider sanctioning or even banning corporations owned by those close to Trump — much as it did with Russian oligarchs after the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Chris Hayes Lays Out The 'Scarier Thing' About Trump's 'Rock-Headed' Tariffs

    The MSNBC host said the president's tariffs are "part demonization" and "part stunt," but there's also another more worrying element at play.

  • Trump to pause promised tariffs for 30 days after speaking with Trudeau

    U.S. President Donald Trump dropped his plan to levy tariffs on Canada for at least 30 days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a series of commitments on Monday to improve border security.That means there's a ceasefire in a trade war that had the potential to inflict major economic pain on workers and businesses on both sides of the border.The country can let out a collective sigh of relief — at least for now. Trump signalled he's not yet done with Canada, saying today he's still looking f

  • Rep. Jasmine Crockett Reveals What GOP Lawmakers Secretly Say About Elon Musk

    The Texas representative urged Republicans to say publicly what they’ve said behind the scenes.

  • Trump Caps Off Chaotic Week With Unhinged Truth Social Spree

    Donald Trump posted a string of complaints aimed at Democrats and opponents of his controversial tariffs Sunday night, ending an already chaotic week by moving his conflict online. Trump aired his grievances on his social media platform, Truth Social, surrounding the nomination process for his administration picks. He then defended his tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China while threatening to pull funding for yet another ally and strategic partner altogether. Of 114 Trump nominees, eight ha

  • CNN Host Abby Phillip Does Darndest To Inform Lawmaker That GOP Lied, And It's Kinda Funny

    CNN's Phillip tried so hard to assure Rep. Nicole Malliotakis that she was spouting a falsehood perpetuated by Trump.

  • ‘Any Evidence?’: Vance Confronted About Claim That Biden Banned White Air Traffic Controllers

    Vice President J.D. Vance was cornered on Fox News Sunday after he claimed that his Democratic predecessors ordered the Federal Aviation Administration “not to hire” white people. Speaking with host Maria Bartiromo on this weekend’s broadcast of Sunday Morning Futures, Vance claimed that Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama prevented white candidates from seeking air traffic controller jobs with the government. “There have been a number of lawsuits from people who would like to become air traff

  • Opinion - With chaos reigning supreme, Trump’s honeymoon is already over

    Donald Trump's chaotic transition to the White House has already led to a series of mistakes, including freezing federal spending and blaming a plane crash on DEI policies, further dividing the nation and increasing his disapproval rating to 46 percent.

  • Stephen Colbert Trolls MAGA With Proof Trump Fans ‘Don’t Even Know What They Voted For’

    The “Late Show” host said the president’s supporters are only now realizing what one key part of his agenda really entails.

  • CNN Reveals What Americans Think of Trump’s Tariffs Plan

    CNN senior data correspondent Harry Enten warned viewers on Monday’s edition of CNN News Central that President Donald Trump’s tariffs polling numbers are “Horrible!” Mediaite reported. The president imposed a 25 percent tariff against trading partners Canada and Mexico and 10 percent on goods from China, before hitting pause on the Mexican tariffs. This policy has been received with widespread criticism and will result in temporary “pain” for consumers, by Trump’s own admission. Enten joined CN

  • Canada has 'good story' to tell U.S. about fentanyl, illegal crossings, Dominic LeBlanc says

    Whatever talks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's has with U.S. President Donald Trump about the tariffs going into effect Tuesday shouldn't be considered a negotiation, according to federal Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc."Canadians don't expect the government of Canada to make concessions when we have a free trade agreement that President Trump signed in his last administration and said 'It was great for the United States," LeBlanc said Monday in an interview on Information Morning Moncton.Over

  • Pete Hegseth’s New Press Sec Has His Own Alarming Backstory

    Donald Trump on Monday named Sean Parnell to serve as chief Pentagon spokesman and assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs. “A Great American Patriot, Sean is a fearless Combat Veteran, who led one of the most decorated units in the Afghanistan War,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He earned two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart, while his platoon achieved an incredible record of eliminating over 350 enemy fighters.” Parnell, 43, will be working under Pete Hegseth, who also deployed