Syria's new rulers name foreign minister amid push for international relations

Reuters
·2 min read
People gather during a celebration called by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) after the ousting of Syria's Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus

(Reuters) - Syria's new rulers have appointed a foreign minister, the official Syrian news agency (SANA) said on Saturday, as they seek to build international relations two weeks after Bashar al-Assad was ousted.

The ruling General Command named Asaad Hassan al-Shibani as foreign minister, SANA said. A source in the new administration told Reuters that this step "comes in response to the aspirations of the Syrian people to establish international relations that bring peace and stability".

No details were immediately available about Shibani.

Syria's de facto ruler, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has actively engaged with foreign delegations since assuming power, including hosting the U.N.'s Syria envoy and senior U.S. diplomats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharaa has signaled a willingness to engage diplomatically with international envoys, saying his primary focus is on reconstruction and achieving economic development. He has said he is not interested in engaging in any new conflicts.

The United States, other Western powers and many Syrians were glad to see rebel groups led by Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) topple Assad, but it is not clear whether the Islamist group will impose strict Islamic rule or show flexibility and move towards democracy. HTS was part of al Qaeda until Sharaa broke ties with it in 2016.

Syrian rebels seized control of Damascus on Dec. 8, forcing Assad to flee after more than 13 years of civil war and ending his family's decades-long rule.

Forces under the command of Sharaa - better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani - installed a three-month caretaker government that had been ruling a rebel enclave in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib.

Washington designated Sharaa a terrorist in 2013, saying al Qaeda in Iraq had tasked him with overthrowing Assad's rule and establishing Islamic sharia law in Syria. U.S. officials said on Friday that Washington would remove a $10 million bounty on his head.

ADVERTISEMENT

The war killed hundreds of thousands of people, caused one of the biggest refugee crises of modern times and left cities bombed to rubble and the economy hollowed out by global sanctions.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher, Khalil Ashawi and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Frances Kerry)

Latest Stories

  • US airstrike kills ISIS leader in Syria: Officials

    The U.S. military killed a top Islamic State leader and another member in an airstrike conducted in Syria on Thursday, U.S. Central Command said. The strike targeted Abu Yusif, also known as Mahmud, in the Dayr az Zawr Province, an area formerly controlled by the Syrian regime and Russians, CENTCOM said. The airstrike follows the Pentagon revealing Thursday that the U.S. troop presence in Syria is 2,000, up from the 900 previously publicly known to be in Syria.

  • Shutdown Looms After Trump ‘Blindsided’ by ‘President Elon Musk’

    Donald Trump has become embroiled in a behind-the-scenes power struggle with Elon Musk over the jettisoned Republican-led spending deal. One month before the president-elect returns in triumph to the White House, he is already facing a challenge to his authority from the tech titan credited with doing the most to get him there. Trump may have asserted his own power over Republicans on Capitol Hill in demolishing the compromise deal that appeared all set to be ratified—but he was still taking sec

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Elon Musk lashes out as he gets first taste of political failure when spending deal voted down

    Big Tech billionaire humiliated on Capitol Hill after meddling leads to pre-Christmas chaos for lawmakers as government shutdown looms

  • Trump's tariff threat could force Canada to face tough decisions on sovereignty

    It's hard to imagine President Emmanuel Macron of France joking about annexing Belgium.Donald Trump's posts and memes about turning Canada into the 51st state are almost without parallel among western democracies, said Carlo Dade, director of trade at the Canada West Foundation."This isn't 'Lower Lukistan' and 'Upper Lukistan' calling each other names again. That's something we expect, and we might expect it at that level of elected retail politicians running off at the mouth," he said."Where yo

  • Trump was poised to inherit a strong economy. Then things got rocky and he added to the uncertainty

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The smooth economy that Donald Trump was poised to inherit suddenly looks a bit rockier — with critics saying the president-elect is contributing to the uncertainty.

  • Trump Orders Europe to Buy More U.S. Oil and Gas—or Face Tariffs

    President-elect Donald Trump took a brief hiatus from the U.S. government’s shutdown crisis Friday morning to re-up his threats of a trade war with the nation’s closest allies. “I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday morning. “Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!” he added.

  • Far-Right Rep Heckled Mercilessly by Dems During Shutdown Speech

    Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida was heckled into silence Thursday during a speech on the House floor after blaming Democrats for the drama surrounding a looming government shutdown. Speaking in favor of a new, pared-down funding bill just hours after President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk blew up a bipartisan resolution that seemed on a glide path to approval, Luna began by heaping praise on Trump. “I never voted for a [continuing resolution], but I’m here today beca

  • House Democrat says Republicans protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Democrat on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee said on Friday that Republicans in Congress were protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments by scrapping provisions restricting U.S. investments. Representative Rosa DeLauro said in a letter that Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla, may have upended the government funding process to remove a provision that would regulate U.S. investments in China given his "extensive investments in China in key sectors and his personal ties with Chinese Communist Party leadership, and calls into question the real reason for Musk’s opposition to the original funding deal."

  • Matt Gaetz’s GOP Buddies Are Preparing to Carry Out His Revenge Plan

    Some Republicans in Congress are now passing around a resolution to enact the revenge plan that former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz outlined this week, according to a new report. Gaetz, 42, told the Daily Beast Wednesday that he was “seriously considering” a brief return to Congress before officially resigning to file a privileged resolution that would publicize the names of current and former legislators who used public funds to pay sexual harassment settlements. However, it appears his colleagues m

  • Jen Psaki Offers 3-Word Takeaway On What's To Come In 2025

    The MSNBC host reacted after Donald Trump and Elon Musk threw Congress into chaos days before Christmas.

  • Senate Republicans fume over ‘fiasco’ in House

    Senate Republicans were left fuming Thursday over what they called the dysfunctional “s‑‑‑ show” and “fiasco” they witnessed in the House as two proposals to fund the government through Christmas failed this week. With Washington on the brink of a government shutdown, lawmakers are no closer to having a stopgap funding measure that can pass both the House and…

  • Seth Meyers Jokes Trump Only Wants US Statehood for Canada Because of Their ‘Abundant Natural Supply of White People’ | Video

    The NBC host also jokes Trump will be "disappointed" by the actual Barenaked Ladies that Canada is known for The post Seth Meyers Jokes Trump Only Wants US Statehood for Canada Because of Their ‘Abundant Natural Supply of White People’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump Campaign Adviser: New UK Ambassador to US a ‘Moron’

    Chris LaCivita, who helped lead Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, called Lord Peter Mandelson “an absolute moron” after learning that the incoming U.K. ambassador to the U.S. once said Trump was “little short of a white nationalist.” In a post on X, LaCivita condemned Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s choice to replace Dame Karen Pierce, which was reported first on Thursday by British paper The Times. “This UK govt is special,” LaCivita wrote. “Replace a professional universally respected A

  • Trump backs plan B spending deal, urges swift passage

    President-elect Trump on Thursday backed a new spending deal brokered by House Republicans to avert a shutdown after a previous proposal was torpedoed amid opposition from Trump and several of his allies. The plan now includes a two-year suspension of the debt ceiling in what became an unexpected sticking point by Trump and Vice President-elect…

  • Trump Picks Fight With Pope With New Vatican Ambassador

    President-elect Donald Trump on Friday nominated Brian Burch, a right-wing Catholic who has often criticized Pope Francis, as his ambassador to the Holy See. Trump announced Burch, a father of nine and president of the non-profit CatholicVote.org (which he described as “one of the largest Catholic advocacy groups in the Country”) as his nominee in a Truth Social post, which was followed by a message selling “God Bless the USA” Bibles. Burch is also the author of the independently published book

  • Fox News Show Gets Weird Over Donald Trump's Viral Hair Moment

    "Outnumbered" host Harris Faulkner came up with an interesting way to summarize footage of the president-elect.

  • ‘Family Ties’ Star Justine Bateman to Megyn Kelly: Trump Win ‘Long Overdue’

    Justine Bateman gave her long winded thoughts about how Donald Trump’s election win “sets the stage” for the end of cancel culture on The Megyn Kelly Show. The former Family Ties star and Jason Bateman’s sister told Kelly that she feels “great” about the future now that Trump has won. “It was long overdue,” she said on the show, “just that mob mentality momentum that’s necessary to maintain an atmosphere where your job can be destroyed, your social standing can be destroyed, your children’s live

  • Why Trump is pushing hard to defuse the debt ceiling now and what it would mean for America

    Democrats have long called for eliminating the debt ceiling. Sen. Elizabeth Warren signaled support for Trump's unexpected proposal.

  • The Air Force Secretary said Elon Musk 'needs to learn a little bit more about the business' before deriding crewed fighter jets

    While Kendall said he respected Musk as an engineer, he said the billionaire is "not a warfighter" and that drones won't replace fighters for years.