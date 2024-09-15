System off coast of Carolinas could become potential tropical cyclone, NHC says

(Reuters) - A system off the coast of the Carolinas is expected to bring heavy rains and coastal flooding as it becomes a potential tropical cyclone, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

There is a 70% chance that the weather system could become a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the Miami-based forecaster said.

In its latest advisory, the NHC also said some strengthening is possible before the system makes landfall and the center of the system should reach the coast within the warning area on Monday.

Earlier, the NHC said the system could become a subtropical or tropical storm during the next day.

(Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Leslie Adler)