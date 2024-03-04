Sza announced as BST Hyde Park headliner

Sza will headline BST Hyde Park festival this summer, it has been announced.

The US R&B musician, real name Solana Imani Rowe, was named international artist of the year at the Brit Awards on Saturday.

She will be supported by Sampha and Snoh Aalegra when she headlines the London festival on June 29.

Sza at the Met Gala (Ian West/PA)

The London festival also features headliners Stevie Nicks, Kings Of Leon, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Kylie Minogue and Stray Kids on the bill.

At the Grammys last month, Sza won gongs including best R&B song for Snooze, best progressive R&B album for SOS and best pop duo/group performance for Ghost In The Machine featuring Phoebe Bridgers.

Last summer, she performed four nights at London’s O2 Arena as part of her international SOS tour, as well as nights in Glasgow and Manchester.

Tickets go on sale on March 8 at 10am.