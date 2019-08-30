SZA Commended for Helping Fan Pay for Chemo and Get a New Kidney

Trace William Cowen

SZA is getting some well-earned tweeted admiration after a fan recalled "the nicest thing" anyone's ever done for them.

In response to a tweet from Venture Communications CEO Arlene Dickinson asking followers "What's the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you," SZA fan @leahjavon looked back on the TDE artist kindly offering her multi-faceted assistance during an illness that required the tracking down of a new kidney.

As HNHH points out, a 2017 tweet from SZA saw the singer putting out a call for anyone who’s a match to consider donating both a kidney and a liver. "She could die," SZA said at the time. "My brave bean."

Following Leah's inspirational tweet this week, SZA was widely commended for her generosity. Fans also sent well wishes to Leah, noting her strength and resilience through it all.

SZA, who earlier this year covered both Wheatus' "Teenage Dirtbag" and Sixpence None the Richer's "Kiss Me," revealed back in July that she's planning to drop a "little project" before the release of her next full-length.