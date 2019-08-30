SZA Commended for Helping Fan Pay for Chemo and Get a New Kidney

SZA is getting some well-earned tweeted admiration after a fan recalled "the nicest thing" anyone's ever done for them.

In response to a tweet from Venture Communications CEO Arlene Dickinson asking followers "What's the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you," SZA fan @leahjavon looked back on the TDE artist kindly offering her multi-faceted assistance during an illness that required the tracking down of a new kidney.

SZA gave me her #, got me into two concerts of hers free & on tour bus, sent me & my wife to Universal Studios before I started chemo, helped me pay for chemo, donated $ (which will remain undisclosed), shared my fundraiser several times, & helped find me a kidney😭😭😭🦋 https://t.co/x3JdrXEZFD pic.twitter.com/fTRO0tRd3x — الملكة السوداء (@leahjavon) August 28, 2019

As HNHH points out, a 2017 tweet from SZA saw the singer putting out a call for anyone who’s a match to consider donating both a kidney and a liver. "She could die," SZA said at the time. "My brave bean."

morning my loves! my angel @leahjavon is now experiencing multiple organ failure and is in DESPERATE need of a kidney AND liver! if u live in the Dallas area and have O- O+ B+ or B- blood type PLEASE test to be a match ! She could die. My brave bean😔 Sending Love to everyone💜 pic.twitter.com/S7GFxj6x3J — SZA (@sza) December 31, 2017

Following Leah's inspirational tweet this week, SZA was widely commended for her generosity. Fans also sent well wishes to Leah, noting her strength and resilience through it all.

SZA is a Goddess pic.twitter.com/JsjbqqiKK1 — Saint Lange (@LangeIsaiah) August 29, 2019

We STAN harder than ever thought possible #STREAMCTRL — M (@heymattty) August 29, 2019

Okay @sza changing lives. Shoutout to anybody out here doing Gods work and shoutout to you @leahjavon for being such a strong of a woman 💪🏿💪🏿



Overcome, Conquer & keep going. This is mad inspirational! — LEXEA J 😎 (@rollnrell) August 29, 2019

She’s a god damn angel 😇 that’s all I can say it’s good to see youre doing well sis! — N29s (@nathanryerye) August 29, 2019

SZA, who earlier this year covered both Wheatus' "Teenage Dirtbag" and Sixpence None the Richer's "Kiss Me," revealed back in July that she's planning to drop a "little project" before the release of her next full-length.