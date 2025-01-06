SZA Says She Wants to Fulfill Last 2 Albums on Contract with 'Peaceful Children's Music' — Before Becoming a Farmer

SZA has some plans after her recording contract is up.

The "Scorsese Baby Daddy" singer said on Saturday, Jan. 4 that she wanted to shift music genres before taking time to focus on a charitable cause.

"To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here," SZA, 35, wrote on X. "Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities."

SZA is no stranger to children's programming. She previously appeared on Sesame Street in March 2024, seven years after posting online about wanting to make an appearance.



Harry Durrant/Getty SZA in Glastonbury in June 2024

The "Kill Bill" singer's discography currently features 2017’s Ctrl and 2022’s SOS. It's unclear how many albums she has left on her recording contract.



SZA's announcement came weeks after she released her long-awaited album SOS Deluxe: Lana. The 38-track project was expected to be released at midnight on Friday, Dec. 20, but due to delays it dropped that Friday afternoon.

"FULL DELUXE DROPS FIRST THING TOMORROW AM🫡," she wrote on Instagram of the setbacks. "(Had to get my mixes right lol ! All songs are delivered and Ingesting into the system as we speak🙂‍↕️ pls be kind .. we been up for days )."

The massive album featured 14 new songs, 23 original songs from SOS and her previously released "Saturn."

She also teased that "updated mixes and new songs" would be added to the album on Jan. 6 in late December. "Just got word all updated Mixes and new songs will be added Jan 6th when the label comes back from holiday," she wrote on X.

"Sorry they can’t do it any sooner 🥹. Just wanted to keep yall in the loop ❤️Thank yall for your patience ❤️."



Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage SZA in Raleigh in April 2024

2025 is bound to be a busy year for SZA. She is embarking on the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar in April in Minneapolis. Their string of concerts throughout the U.S. will last two months before wrapping up in Washington, D.C. in June.

SZA appeared on Lamar's tracks "Gloria" and "Luther" from his November 2024 album GNX. They've also collaborated on the 2014 song "Babylon," 2016's "Untitled 04 | 08.14.2014," 2017's "Doves in the Wind" and "All the Stars" from the Black Panther soundtrack in 2018.

