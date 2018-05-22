SZA Temporarily Removed From TDE’s Championship Tour Due to Vocal Injury

TDE boss Top Dawg reassures fans the label will make it up to them.

One of Top Dawg Entertainment’s biggest stars has been pulled from the label’s Championship Tour.

On Tuesday night, TDE president Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith went to Instagram to address SZA’s noticeable absence during the last several tour stops. Top Dawg revealed the songstress has been pulled from the trek until further notice, after she sustained a vocal injury.

“I have to take SZA off for a few days on the tour. Her vocal cords are swollen and she has to rest her voice to prevent any permanent damage,” he wrote. “We been monitoring her close and this is the reason she missed the Arizona and New Mexico dates.”

Top Dawg reassured his followers that the team has been monitoring SZA’s condition, and will provide updates as the come through.

“As for the dates she’s missed, we’ll figure out a way to make it up to you guys, “ he wrote.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available.

The Championship Tour kicked off earlier this month on Vancouver, and will include stops in Atlanta, NYC, Boston, and Toronto, before concluding June 16 in Pittsburgh.

