SZA Thanks Mac Miller for 'Seeing Something in Me Before Most' After the Rapper's Posthumous Album Release

Upon the release of Mac Miller's posthumous album, Balloonerism, SZA honored the late rapper — whom she says believed in her music before she became a sensation — on social media.

"I love my friend I miss my friend," SZA, 35, wrote on X on Friday, Jan. 17.

"Grateful he saw something in me before most and treated me w love from day 1," she continued. "Wish he could see how right ab everything he truly was . Please go stream Balloonerism RIGHT NOW."

In November, the Mac Miller Estate announced that his album was set for release on Jan. 17 via Warner Records.

"Many of Malcolm's fans are aware of Balloonerism, a full-length album that Malcolm created around the time of the release of Faces in 2014. It is a project that was of great importance to Malcolm -- to the extent that he commissioned artwork for it and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately GO:OD AM and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence," his family wrote in a statement on Instagram.

They continued: "We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist. Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing Balloonerism was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world. With that in mind, we're happy to announce that Balloonerism will be released on January 17th, 2025."



"The album was born from the same creative period in which Mac was working on Watching Movies with the Sound Off, Delusional Thomas, Faces and more, and represents the creative ambition that he had agnostic of musical genre," the family concluded.

The 14-track album only has two features: SZA and Miller's alter ego, Delusional Thomas.

After Miller died of an accidental overdose in 2018, his family surprised fans by announcing that he had been working on a companion album to 2018's Swimming at the time of his death. Then, in January 2020, his "final" album Circles was released with the help of a close friend and fellow singer Jon Brion.

SZA and Miller — who was 26 at the time of his death from an accidental drug overdose — go way back. The pair performed together at Red Bull Studios in Los Angeles in 2014. Around the time Balloonerism was recorded, Miller also produced two tracks on SZA's EP Z. The songs are "Ur" and "Warm Winds."

“I don’t think this young lady knows how amazing she is,” the "Self Care" rapper told Red Bull in 2014.

After his death in 2018, SZA performed at a tribute concert alongside Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, John Mayer and more.

On the two-year anniversary of his death, the "Saturn" singer paid tribute to the late star on X by quote retweeting Thundercat.

"I love you both so much and miss my family every day," she wrote. "Thank you for allowing me in your space to discover myself and believing in me the entire time..I could never repay you."

Listen to Balloonerism here.

