SZA Wears Chiefs Red Outfit and Matching Hair for 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Grammy winner joined former Top Dawg Entertainment label mate Kendrick Lamar on stage in New Orleans Sunday

SZA's special guest appearance at the Super Bowl required a special look!

On Sunday, Feb. 9, the Grammy winner joined her longtime collaborator Kendrick Lamar during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans — as she stepped out in a monochromatic crimson look.

The singer wore a red leather jacket which she teamed with red pants with lace-up details along the sides and a furry belt around her waist.

She even wore matching red sneakers and kept her long, red locks to coordinate with the Chiefs-red look.

FOX Kendrick Lamar and SZA at the 2025 Super Bowl.

SZA, 35, was previously announced as Lamar's special guest in a Jan. 23 performance trailer.

The pair have collaborated on multiple occasions over the years as former Top Dawg Entertainment label mates, notably on their Black Panther soundtrack standout "All the Stars." Their most recent team-ups include two tracks off Lamar's 2024 album GNX — "Luther" and "Gloria"— and on song "30 for 30" off SZA's SOS Deluxe: Lana, a reissue of her 2022 album.

Cindy Ord/Getty SZA at the 2025 Super Bowl.

As for her other recent looks, SZA snagged her fifth Grammy award last weekend when she attended the 2025 Grammys in a flowy bubblegum pink gown.

The dress, which she accessorized with layered necklaces, a pink shawl and bangle bracelets, came complete with her signature curly hair, glossy lip and a metallic eye look. While wearing the outfit, she took home the trophy for best R&B song for her hit "Saturn."

Kevin Winter/Getty SZA speaks during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2, 2025

Speaking during a press conference on Feb. 6 ahead of the big game at Caesars Superdome, Lamar revealed — at that point — he hadn't yet gotten the chance to catch up with SZA before the performance. "Everything [has] been moving fast like far as production and rehearsals and stuff, so we speak, [but] we haven't really got a chance to settle into the moment," Lamar said. "For me personally, watching her, you know, her career and where she's come from, it's amazing to see."

"I get to finally see how certain individuals see me come up in the process because I've seen her, day one, coming in the studio and writing songs, throwing away songs, writing another song, throwing away songs," he added.

Lamar added that SZA — who signed with TDE in 2013 — has "always had it" and that he was "honored to be next to her talent."

The 2025 Super Bowl, in which the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, is currently airing on Fox.



