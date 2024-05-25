You can’t afford another gaffe, senior Tories tell Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak speaks to journalists on his plane from Northern Ireland to Birmingham in the first week of general election campaigning - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak “can’t afford any more gaffes” before the general election, senior Conservatives have said at the end of the first week on the campaign trail.

The Prime Minister announced the July 4 snap poll in the pouring rain without an umbrella on Wednesday and was disrupted by protesters playing Things Can Only Get Better, the New Labour anthem.

Even fellow Tories joined in the mockery of a drenched Rishi Sunak being drowned out by a Labour anthem as he announced the election - Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

The next day, he was met with silence on a visit to Wales after asking workers at a brewery whether they were looking forward to “the football”, despite the nation’s team failing to qualify for the European Championships.

Mr Sunak was also mocked for visiting Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, leading to jibes about him “sinking” as the Tories continue to heavily trail Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour in the polls.

Commentators were also quick to point to the irony of him building a red wall during a campaign visit, as the Tories are likely to struggle to hold on to the mostly northern constituencies that go by the same name.

The Prime Minister was also scorned on social media after a photograph was posted of him appearing confused while holding a loaf of bread.

Any more slip-ups ‘just hand it to Starmer’

A former cabinet minister said: “We can’t afford any more gaffes like the ones he’s had, standing in the rain and getting in a muddle with the football. He’s just got to sharpen up, his team has got to sharpen up.

“I don’t think he can afford to call it a reset, although some people will call it a reset. He has just got to get on with it and make his mark. We can’t afford any more slip-ups, that’s just handing it to Starmer.

“He really needs to get out there, all guns blazing, very professionally but also get out and talk to real people, and not staged events. I want humility, not arrogance, and a sense that we’re moving forward.”

Another former cabinet minister warned the election campaign risked becoming “a save his ski’ operation for Rishi” after a record 78 Conservative MPs announced they would not be standing again, exceeding the previous record of 75 set in 1997 when New Labour won by a landslide.

Eleven of those announced they would not stand after Mr Sunak revealed the general election date.

All the Tory MPs standing down at the next general election

Andrea Leadsom

South Northamptonshire

Michael Gove

Surrey Heath

Sir David Evennett

Bexleyheath and Crayford

Craig Mackinlay

South Thanet

Sir John Redwood

Wokingham

Bob Stewart

Beckenham

Matt Hancock

West Suffolk

Sir Michael Ellis

Northampton North

Huw Merriman

Bexhill and Battle

James Grundy

Leigh

Dame Eleanor Laing

Epping Forest

Jo Churchill

Bury St Edmunds

Tim Loughton

East Worthing and Shoreham

Robert Halfon

Harlow

Tracey Crouch

Chatham and Aylesford

Nickie Aiken

Cities of London and Westminster

Kwasi Kwarteng

Spelthorne

Sir Bob Neill

Bromley and Chislehurst

Oliver Heald

North East Hertfordshire

Nick Gibb

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Mike Freer

Finchley and Golders Green

Jamie Wallis

Bridgend

Sir James Duddridge

Rochford and Southend East

Dr Lisa Cameron

East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow

John Baron

Basildon and Billericay

Chris Grayling

Epsom and Ewell

Alok Sharma

Reading West

David Jones

Clwyd West

Stephen Hammond

Wimbledon

Stuart Andrew

Pudsey

Trudy Harrison

Copeland

Ben Wallace

Wyre and Preston North

Chris Clarkson

Heywood and Middleton

Greg Knight

East Yorkshire

Steve Brine

Winchester

Lucy Allan

Telford

Sir Bill Cash

Stone

Royston Smith

Southampton, Itchen

Will Quince

Colchester

Andy Carter

Warrington South

Philip Dunne

Ludlow

Dominic Raab

Esher and Walton

Richard Bacon

South Norfolk

Sir Robert Goodwill

Scarborough and Whitby

Alister Jack

Dumfries and Galloway

Matthew Offord

Hendon

Jonathan Djanogly

Huntingdon

John Howell

Henley

Henry Smith

Crawley

Craig Whittaker

Calder Valley

Gordon Henderson

Sittingbourne and Sheppey

Nicola Richards

West Bromwich East

Pauline Latham

Mid Derbyshire

Sir Graham Brady

Altrincham and Sale West

Robin Walker

Worcester

Stephen McPartland

Stevenage

Paul Beresford

Mole Valley

Jo Gideon

Stoke-on-Trent Central

Edward Timpson

Eddisbury

George Eustice

Camborne and Redruth

Mark Pawsey

Rugby

Douglas Ross

Moray

Andrew Percy

Brigg and Goole

Chloe Smith

Norwich North

Adam Afriyie

Windsor

Sir Gary Streeter

South West Devon

Dehenna Davison

Bishop Auckland

Sir Charles Walker

Broxbourne

Sajid Javid

Bromsgrove

James Heappey

Wells

Sir Brandon Lewis

Great Yarmouth

Theresa May

Maidenhead

Paul Scully

Sutton and Cheam

Mike Penning

Hemel Hempstead

Kieran Mullan

Crewe and Nantwich

Nadhim Zahawi

Stratford-on-Avon

Chris Heaton-Harris

Daventry

“The damage he has done reputationally to us is enormous,” they said. “Party members are absolutely livid, they are very angry, they basically feel Rishi has used the Tory Party for his own purposes.



“He thought that springing the election of people would mean people would not stand down – but it has had the opposite effect.”

A Conservative MP who is running said they had “wanted more time to plan” and had been left “very much on the back foot” by Downing Street calling a snap election.

On Friday, Baroness Davidson, the former Scottish Conservative leader, mocked Mr Sunak’s election campaign and asked if there was a “double agent” inside the Tory Party.

“The deluge launch drowned out by D:Ream… Now a site visit to something famous for sinking,” Lady Davidson said.

“Is there a double agent in CCHQ and were they a headline writer in a previous life? Our candidates deserve better.”

Polls offer glimmer of hope

However, the first YouGov polls of the campaign on Saturday have provided a glimmer of hope for Downing Street, suggesting voters who backed the Conservatives at the last election are now more likely to have a favourable opinion of Mr Sunak.

A fortnight ago, 40 per cent of 2019 Tory voters had a favourable view of Mr Sunak while 54 per cent were unfavourable.

But a survey carried out on Thursday and Friday showed 49 per cent are now positive towards him, compared to 47 per cent having a negative view.

The YouGov survey also found that the Conservatives had risen by one point in the national opinion polls, to 22 per cent, while Labour was down two to 44 per cent.

Reform UK, Richard Tice’s insurgent Right-wing party, rose to 14 percentage points amid fears support for Reform could cost the Conservatives dozens of seats and let Labour in.

Separate polling from More in Common found that Sir Keir is more trusted by the public on national security than Mr Sunak, who has tried to make defence a key dividing line with Labour.

The survey also found that almost half of the public think the next few years will be some of the most dangerous the country has ever faced, with a majority of people not confident that the UK can defend itself against Russia and China.

Starmer trusted more on national security

Asked who they most trusted between Sir Keir and Mr Sunak to keep Britain safe, 34 per cent of people opted for Sir Keir with 26 per cent choosing Mr Sunak. Forty per cent of people answered “don’t know”.

When people were asked whether they think the Prime Minister is a “safe pair of hands on issues of national security”, 48 per cent said he was “not a safe pair of hands” compared with 27 per cent who thought he was.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, urged Mr Sunak to “keep going and ignore the peripherals”, insisting the Tory campaign had broadly enjoyed a reasonable start.

“Britain has been hit by the biggest two crises to hit the country ever since the Second World War, but we’ve got through it and the economy’s going right,” he told The Telegraph.

“Tell people we’re on the right track, lives will be better, incomes will be better, taxes will be coming down even further. If you hand this to Labour now, you will have a crisis on your hands in short order.”

Sir Iain is fighting for his political future as he stands for re-election in Chingford and Woodford Green, an ultra-marginal constituency where he won a majority of just over 1,200 at the 2019 election.