You can’t afford another gaffe, senior Tories tell Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak “can’t afford any more gaffes” before the general election, senior Conservatives have said at the end of the first week on the campaign trail.
The Prime Minister announced the July 4 snap poll in the pouring rain without an umbrella on Wednesday and was disrupted by protesters playing Things Can Only Get Better, the New Labour anthem.
The next day, he was met with silence on a visit to Wales after asking workers at a brewery whether they were looking forward to “the football”, despite the nation’s team failing to qualify for the European Championships.
Mr Sunak was also mocked for visiting Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, leading to jibes about him “sinking” as the Tories continue to heavily trail Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour in the polls.
Commentators were also quick to point to the irony of him building a red wall during a campaign visit, as the Tories are likely to struggle to hold on to the mostly northern constituencies that go by the same name.
The Prime Minister was also scorned on social media after a photograph was posted of him appearing confused while holding a loaf of bread.
Any more slip-ups ‘just hand it to Starmer’
A former cabinet minister said: “We can’t afford any more gaffes like the ones he’s had, standing in the rain and getting in a muddle with the football. He’s just got to sharpen up, his team has got to sharpen up.
“I don’t think he can afford to call it a reset, although some people will call it a reset. He has just got to get on with it and make his mark. We can’t afford any more slip-ups, that’s just handing it to Starmer.
“He really needs to get out there, all guns blazing, very professionally but also get out and talk to real people, and not staged events. I want humility, not arrogance, and a sense that we’re moving forward.”
Another former cabinet minister warned the election campaign risked becoming “a save his ski’ operation for Rishi” after a record 78 Conservative MPs announced they would not be standing again, exceeding the previous record of 75 set in 1997 when New Labour won by a landslide.
Eleven of those announced they would not stand after Mr Sunak revealed the general election date.
All the Tory MPs standing down at the next general election
Andrea Leadsom
South Northamptonshire
Read more
Michael Gove
Surrey Heath
Read more
Sir David Evennett
Bexleyheath and Crayford
Craig Mackinlay
South Thanet
Read more
Sir John Redwood
Wokingham
Read more
Bob Stewart
Beckenham
Read more
Matt Hancock
West Suffolk
Read more
Sir Michael Ellis
Northampton North
Read more
Huw Merriman
Bexhill and Battle
Read more
James Grundy
Leigh
Read more
Dame Eleanor Laing
Epping Forest
Read more
Jo Churchill
Bury St Edmunds
Read more
Tim Loughton
East Worthing and Shoreham
Robert Halfon
Harlow
Tracey Crouch
Chatham and Aylesford
Read more
Nickie Aiken
Cities of London and Westminster
Read more
Kwasi Kwarteng
Spelthorne
Read more
Sir Bob Neill
Bromley and Chislehurst
Oliver Heald
North East Hertfordshire
Nick Gibb
Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
Mike Freer
Finchley and Golders Green
Jamie Wallis
Bridgend
Sir James Duddridge
Rochford and Southend East
Dr Lisa Cameron
East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
John Baron
Basildon and Billericay
Chris Grayling
Epsom and Ewell
Read more
Alok Sharma
Reading West
Read more
David Jones
Clwyd West
Stephen Hammond
Wimbledon
Stuart Andrew
Pudsey
Trudy Harrison
Copeland
Ben Wallace
Wyre and Preston North
Read more
Chris Clarkson
Heywood and Middleton
Greg Knight
East Yorkshire
Steve Brine
Winchester
Read more
Lucy Allan
Telford
Read more
Sir Bill Cash
Stone
Read more
Royston Smith
Southampton, Itchen
Will Quince
Colchester
Andy Carter
Warrington South
Philip Dunne
Ludlow
Dominic Raab
Esher and Walton
Read more
Richard Bacon
South Norfolk
Sir Robert Goodwill
Scarborough and Whitby
Read more
Alister Jack
Dumfries and Galloway
Read more
Matthew Offord
Hendon
Jonathan Djanogly
Huntingdon
John Howell
Henley
Henry Smith
Crawley
Craig Whittaker
Calder Valley
Gordon Henderson
Sittingbourne and Sheppey
Nicola Richards
West Bromwich East
Pauline Latham
Mid Derbyshire
Sir Graham Brady
Altrincham and Sale West
Read more
Robin Walker
Worcester
Read more
Stephen McPartland
Stevenage
Paul Beresford
Mole Valley
Jo Gideon
Stoke-on-Trent Central
Edward Timpson
Eddisbury
George Eustice
Camborne and Redruth
Read more
Mark Pawsey
Rugby
Douglas Ross
Moray
Read more
Andrew Percy
Brigg and Goole
Chloe Smith
Norwich North
Read more
Adam Afriyie
Windsor
Sir Gary Streeter
South West Devon
Read more
Dehenna Davison
Bishop Auckland
Read more
Sir Charles Walker
Broxbourne
Read more
Sajid Javid
Bromsgrove
Read more
James Heappey
Wells
Sir Brandon Lewis
Great Yarmouth
Theresa May
Maidenhead
Paul Scully
Sutton and Cheam
Mike Penning
Hemel Hempstead
Kieran Mullan
Crewe and Nantwich
Nadhim Zahawi
Stratford-on-Avon
Read more
Chris Heaton-Harris
Daventry
Read more
“The damage he has done reputationally to us is enormous,” they said. “Party members are absolutely livid, they are very angry, they basically feel Rishi has used the Tory Party for his own purposes.
“He thought that springing the election of people would mean people would not stand down – but it has had the opposite effect.”
A Conservative MP who is running said they had “wanted more time to plan” and had been left “very much on the back foot” by Downing Street calling a snap election.
On Friday, Baroness Davidson, the former Scottish Conservative leader, mocked Mr Sunak’s election campaign and asked if there was a “double agent” inside the Tory Party.
“The deluge launch drowned out by D:Ream… Now a site visit to something famous for sinking,” Lady Davidson said.
“Is there a double agent in CCHQ and were they a headline writer in a previous life? Our candidates deserve better.”
Polls offer glimmer of hope
However, the first YouGov polls of the campaign on Saturday have provided a glimmer of hope for Downing Street, suggesting voters who backed the Conservatives at the last election are now more likely to have a favourable opinion of Mr Sunak.
A fortnight ago, 40 per cent of 2019 Tory voters had a favourable view of Mr Sunak while 54 per cent were unfavourable.
But a survey carried out on Thursday and Friday showed 49 per cent are now positive towards him, compared to 47 per cent having a negative view.
The YouGov survey also found that the Conservatives had risen by one point in the national opinion polls, to 22 per cent, while Labour was down two to 44 per cent.
Reform UK, Richard Tice’s insurgent Right-wing party, rose to 14 percentage points amid fears support for Reform could cost the Conservatives dozens of seats and let Labour in.
Separate polling from More in Common found that Sir Keir is more trusted by the public on national security than Mr Sunak, who has tried to make defence a key dividing line with Labour.
The survey also found that almost half of the public think the next few years will be some of the most dangerous the country has ever faced, with a majority of people not confident that the UK can defend itself against Russia and China.
Starmer trusted more on national security
Asked who they most trusted between Sir Keir and Mr Sunak to keep Britain safe, 34 per cent of people opted for Sir Keir with 26 per cent choosing Mr Sunak. Forty per cent of people answered “don’t know”.
When people were asked whether they think the Prime Minister is a “safe pair of hands on issues of national security”, 48 per cent said he was “not a safe pair of hands” compared with 27 per cent who thought he was.
Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, urged Mr Sunak to “keep going and ignore the peripherals”, insisting the Tory campaign had broadly enjoyed a reasonable start.
“Britain has been hit by the biggest two crises to hit the country ever since the Second World War, but we’ve got through it and the economy’s going right,” he told The Telegraph.
“Tell people we’re on the right track, lives will be better, incomes will be better, taxes will be coming down even further. If you hand this to Labour now, you will have a crisis on your hands in short order.”
Sir Iain is fighting for his political future as he stands for re-election in Chingford and Woodford Green, an ultra-marginal constituency where he won a majority of just over 1,200 at the 2019 election.