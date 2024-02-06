‘You can’t arrest someone for hiding a pregnancy,’ police told by woman later accused over baby death

Constance Marten is confronted by police searching for a missing baby

Constance Marten argued with officers saying that you could not arrest someone for hiding a pregnancy, police body cam footage shows.

Body worn camera footage recorded when she and her partner were arrested in Brighton last February showed officers becoming increasingly frustrated as the couple refused to cooperate.

As she is spoken to by police, she repeatedly insists that concealing the birth of a baby “is not an arrestable offence”.

She adds: “You can’t arrest someone for hiding a pregnancy.”

Ms Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, had allegedly concealed the birth of their baby and then had gone on the run, living off-grid with baby Victoria in a tent on the South Downs in the depths of winter last year.

A nationwide hunt was launched when their burnt-out car was discovered at the side of the M61 near Bolton on Jan 7 last year.

On Feb 27, police tracked them down to the Hollingbury area of Brighton following a tip-off from a member of the public.

But the baby was not with them and despite repeated questions from officers neither would say where Victoria was.

Her body was discovered on March 1 in a Lidl supermarket bag for life covered in rubbish in a disused shed.

In footage shown to the jury at the Old Bailey, Sgt Robert Button informs Mr Gordon he is under arrest on suspicion of child neglect.

Mr Gordon, who is carrying some shopping, replies: “Let me eat … let me eat.”

As the officer continues to engage with the couple, Ms Marten remonstrates with them, saying: “Stop with him please, he’s not well.”

Police try match picture to Constance Marten

The officer said the couple smelled “unclean and unwashed” and had an odour that he associated with homeless people.

Mr Gordon continued to ask for food, saying: “Let me eat, let me eat.”

Ms Marten, who tells the police she is called Arabella, is then heard to say: “Oh my God, I can’t, I can’t watch … leave him alone. Let him eat his food, he is starving.”

After placing the couple under arrest, a police dog handler asks Ms Marten: “Madam, where’s the child?”

Story continues

She does not answer and another officer is heard asking urgently: “Where is the child, please?”

Ms Marten does not answer but is heard to say: “Daddy bear,” thought to be a reference to Mr Gordon.

Sgt Button then says: “Look at me, Constance, Arabella, whoever you are… Right where’s your child?” But again she does not answer.

In another piece of footage shown to the jury, fellow officer Pc Matthew Colburn repeatedly asks Mr Gordon about the whereabouts of the missing baby, but instead of answering, he asks about food.

The officer asks: “Where’s your child, my friend? Where is the child?”

Mr Gordon replies: “Where’s my food?”

The officer goes on: “In a minute, where’s your child?”

Mr Gordon asks: “Who?”

The officer asks a further five times about the whereabouts of the baby and if she is still alive.

Mr Gordon then responds: “Do you have any food?”

Pc Colborn says: “Chicken. Is that alright?”

Mr Gordon replies: “Perfect … with mayonnaise please.”

Mark Gordon is detained by police

Another male officer says: “With mayonnaise? We are not going to be able like, give an entire meal mate … we are not going to make you a sandwich, we need to work out where your child is, mate.”

Pc Colborn tells Mr Gordon that it is important they locate the baby, but he replies: “My food is important.”

He is asked a further three times where the child is and eventually responds: “What’s the big deal?”

Pc Colborn then replies: “What’s the big deal? We need to find your child, mate. That’s the bigger deal than getting you your food.”

The couple can be heard telling one another they love each other before Mr Gordon again demands food from the police.

The officer stresses: “Your child is the bigger deal than your food. That is the biggest deal here the child … is the child alive?”

Both defendants, of no fixed address, deny the manslaughter of baby Victoria by gross negligence between Jan 4 and Feb 27 last year.

They also deny perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child. The trial continues.