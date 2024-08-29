T-Boz Says ‘Ignorance’ Around Her Abdominal Emergency Is ‘Disheartening’: ‘Everybody Ain't on Ozempic’

The TLC singer was forced to cancel shows due to an “abdominal blockage,” which she addressed in a recent post

Santiago Felipe/Getty Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins shared an updated on her health.

TLC’s Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins took to social media to address rumors that swirled online after she suffered an “abdominal blockage” that forced the group to cancel shows

Watkins, 54, said she doesn’t like to “put my business out there like that,” but “it had to be said” since her health emergency resulted in canceling shows

She explained that she had a blockage of scar tissue — and said her issue wasn’t about constipation, Ozempic, or her ongoing struggle with sickle cell anemia

Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins' is addressing rumors that have spread in the wake of her recent medical diagnosis, which has caused TLC to cancel some upcoming shows.

On Aug. 24, Watkins, 54, and bandmate Rozanda "Chilli" Thomas shared that Watkins "experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting and intense abdominal cramps" following an Aug. 22. performance in Toledo, Ohio.

She was diagnosed with an "abdominal blockage" — and the group canceled a few upcoming shows.

Amy Sussman/Getty Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC perform with Latto in April 2024.

Related: TLC Reschedules Several Tour Dates After T-Boz Gets the Flu: 'Doctors Have Advised Her Not to Perform'

However, as Watkins said in a video posted to her Instagram on Aug. 28, “I would have never put my business out there like that, but I guess because I missed shows it had to be said, but I just don't think it should have been so detailed ‘cause I don't like people in my business — and I don't like all this attention.”

She continued: “It had nothing to do with constipation. No, I’m not on Ozempic. Everybody and every celeb ain’t on Ozempic, and I just want to say the ignorance is just, like, disheartening to me.”

“People have died from what I just went through,” she said, adding that “Since it’s out there, this can happen to any woman that’s had a c-section or fibroid cysts or any abdominal surgery. It was scar tissue. It had nothing to do with what I ate. It had nothing to do with the inside of my intestines. It was the outside.”

Related: TLC's T-Boz Opens Up About Emotional, Years-Long Journey to Adopt Son Chance: I 'Feel Even More Complete'

She shared that the blockage was “scar tissue from a 24-year-old previous surgery,” that “hit each other because your small intestines move. And it just blocked it. And that’s it.”

“It’s very painful and I wish this on no one — and it’s not sickle cell-related,” she said, referencing her ongoing struggle with the blood disorder, which the Cleveland Clinic explains “affects your red blood cells, turning them from round flexible discs into stiff and sticky sickled cells.”

Watkins said “there’s so many other times that I have been in the hospital for sickle cell,” adding, “I don’t tell at all when I’m sick.”

Still, she says, “stop associating everything that has to do with my name with sickle cell … I am Tionne Watkins. I just happen to have a disease that is not who I am and all that I am.”

“Everything that happens to me does not have to do with sickle cell.”

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

The “Waterfalls” singer said she’s been out of the hospital for three days, and while it was “excruciating,” she’s “blessed and working again.”

As she wrote in the caption, “let me help educate some since there’s so many new doctors out here and y’all seem to know so much about everything but nothing….😳 Stay Happy and Healthy …. I’ll See Yall Soon At The Rescheduled Shows… I’m Doing Great And Blessed!!! “

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.