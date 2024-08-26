T-Boz of TLC says she's 'on the mend' following medical scare that left shows canceled

TLC singer Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins is "on the mend" after suffering a medical emergency before taking the stage on Aug. 23, 2024, in New York.

The girl group, consisting of Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, canceled their Aug. 23 appearance at the New York State Fair less than an hour before they were set to perform after T-Boz suffered from a "severe abdominal blockage," according to a release posted on Instagram from the event's organizers.

"After delivering an electrifying performance in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday, TLC was eagerly anticipating their next stop at the New York State Fair in Syracuse," the statement continued. "However, shortly after arriving in Syracuse, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps."

Per the statement, reposted to TLC's official Instagram account, Watkins was "immediately seen by a doctor and subsequently taken to the hospital for further evaluation." Due to Watkins's abdominal blockage diagnosis, TLC was forced to cancel their Friday performance at the New York State Fair and on Saturday, where they were expected to perform with Shaggy at the Premiere Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut.

USA TODAY reached out to representatives for TLC for comment and further details.

The statement continued, "The doctor verified that this was not food poisoning, but an abdominal blockage. Tionne deeply regrets having to cancel these shows and extends her sincere apologies to all her fans and the event promoters. The decision to cancel was made under the advisement of her physician, who required her to stay in the hospital overnight to undergo a CT scan to assess the severity of her condition."

Watkins was expected to be released from the hospital Sunday.

From left, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC, attend the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on April 1, 2024.

On Saturday, Watkins took to Instagram to share a health update with her fans, saying she was "on the mend" and "this was just one of those unexpected things that I had no control over."

She said she looks "forward to making it up (to) you all … thank you for understanding."

TLC plans to reschedule the canceled shows in the future.

"TLC is committed to rescheduling the canceled shows and apologizes to all the fans, particularly those who traveled long distances to attend. The group appreciates the understanding and support," the statement concluded.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: TLC concerts canceled after T-Boz is hospitalized