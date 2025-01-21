Tłı̨chǫ Government signs deal with company to explore lithium potential in N.W.T.

Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty, seen here in 2019, said in a statement that the agreement with Fortescue 'marks a milestone in the development of potential mining opportunities in the Tłı̨chǫ lands.' (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada - image credit)

The Tłı̨chǫ Government has signed an agreement with an Australia-based company to look at the potential for lithium mining on Tłı̨chǫ lands in the N.W.T.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Tłı̨chǫ Government and exploration company Forestcue was signed on Monday at the Association for Mineral Exploration Roundup event in Vancouver.

A news release says the MOU "creates the foundation for the shared interests in possible future mining opportunities."

That will involve helping the Tłı̨chǫ Government better understand mineral potential in its territory, and also build capacity for undertaking geological surveys of Tłı̨chǫ lands.

The Tłı̨chǫ Government is initially interested in assessing the lithium potential on Tłı̨chǫ lands, the release states. Lithium is primarily used in the manufacturing of rechargeable batteries for electronics, electric vehicles and grid storage.

Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty said in a statement that the agreement with Fortescue "marks a milestone in the development of potential mining opportunities in the Tłı̨chǫ lands."

Fortescue describes itself as a "technology, energy and metals group accelerating the commercial decarbonisation of industry, rapidly, profitably and globally." It has exploration projects in Africa, Australia and Latin America.

Company spokesperson Warren Fish said in a statement that Fortescue believes "early stage exploration is the key to unlocking significant value."

"We have the opportunity to set a new standard for resource development—one that places people, culture, and the environment at its core," he said.