Everything die-hard sports fans need to know about FuboTV

Live-streaming TV is all about choice, so it’s a good thing there are so many services available. Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, and others all offer similar packages as an alternative to cable, but each has its own specialties, too.

FuboTV is yet another way to ditch cable, but it adds its own twist with more sports offerings in the base package than any competing streaming service — and even more available via add-ons. But is it right for you?

What is FuboTV?

FuboTV initially launched as a soccer-based streaming service, before pivoting to a more traditional live TV streaming service. The company is keen to point out that while it’s a sports-first streaming service, it’s not a sports-only service. Sports fans are the target demographic, but as you’ll find out below, there are plenty of other types of channels to keep you entertained.

Instead of using off-the-shelf tech, FuboTV opted to build its own — a risky move, but one that has seemed to pay off, especially when it comes to streaming big events. While both Hulu and PlayStation Vue had brief outages during the 2018 Super Bowl, FuboTV customers got the entire game without a hitch.

Supported devices

FuboTV is supported by most popular streaming devices, including the fourth-gen Apple TV and Apple TV 4K, Roku streaming boxes and streaming sticks, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, and Google Chromecast devices. Smart TVs powered by the Roku, Amazon Fire, and Android TV platforms are also supported, and as expected, there’s also a FuboTV website to watch on your computer. It should work with most browsers, but the company recommends Google Chrome.

Both iOS and Android devices are supported for watching on the go. The Android app received a major overhaul with version 4.0, including a redesigned interface that better matches what you’ll see on your TV or the FuboTV website. This update also added the ability to access your cloud DVR recordings, as well as support for the Startover feature, which we’ll explain in the next section.

Features

A Cloud DVR is becoming a must-have feature for live TV streaming services, though some like DirecTV Now have yet to introduce one. FuboTV’s cloud DVR works like a stand-alone DVR in that you have a limited amount of storage available. The base package includes 30 hours of DVR storage, though you can upgrade to 500 hours for an extra $10 per month. Most users should be able to make the 30-hour limit work with some careful management.

Out of the box, FuboTV’s base package supports two streams at a time, the same as DirecTV Now. As with the cloud DVR, you can also add a third stream for an additional $6 per month. This lags PlayStation Vue, which supports up to five streams at once.

A common frustration among sports fans using streaming services is watching a game they’re recording that is already in progress. What if you want to watch the whole thing? With the recently added Startover feature, you can jump back to the beginning of the game. This feature is currently in beta and available on iOS, Android, and Apple TV devices, as well as the FuboTV website, with more devices gaining support when it exits beta.

Channels and pricing

