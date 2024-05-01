You can’t force politicians to be honest

A member of the Welsh Senedd has tabled an amendment that would make it illegal for fellow politicians to gossip. If it secures enough support, the amendment will also ensure that it will henceforth be against Welsh law to kick puppies and to close your door in the faces of carol singers.

Okay, not really. But Adam Price’s plan to make it illegal for politicians to lie makes about as much sense. When our elected representatives think they can spend their time drumming up self-publicity of this sort… sorry, I mean, can spend their time carefully drafting vacuous and wholly unnecessary changes to the law, you start to wonder whether those long summer recesses really aren’t long enough.

Adam Price, the former Plaid Cymru leader, wants Wales to be the first country in the world to criminalise lying by politicians. This is very much in line with the devolution project as a whole, which is seen by many as a competition to reach a “world first”, rather than an opportunity to actually govern their nation better and deliver services more efficiently. Perhaps Mr Price has, understandably, looked at the delivery by the devolved assembly so far and decided that that last aspiration is hardly worth pursuing.

One newspaper reports Mr Price’s efforts admiringly, recounting how he “has been campaigning on truth and trust in politics since the mid 2000s when he tried to impeach Tony Blair over the Iraq war.” Well, that’s one way of putting it, I suppose. Another interpretation is that, in order to earn applause from his own anti-Labour fanbase, he tried to gain some political brownie points.

But when he claims to have been merely a lowly servant of the people pursuing justice and the Welsh way, is he telling the truth? I would be inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt and conclude that, for whatever reason, he believed that he was the principled campaigner he claimed to be.

That’s politics, you see. When someone makes a mistake and states something that is false while believing it to be the truth, they may not be deliberately misleading the public.

In fact, politicians, perhaps more than any member of any other profession, go to great lengths to avoid lying. Why do you think they’re so fond of diverting the question or answering a question that hasn’t been asked? If politicians were such congenital liars, why do they so often revert to the standard excuse of “Well, I haven’t seen the letter, I’m afraid so can’t comment”? That in itself is almost certainly a lie, although not one that can be proved.

And that’s what makes this initiative by Price so absurd. It could never work, because no court could establish beyond reasonable doubt what someone’s motives were in saying something that was subsequently shown to be false. And if any court actually did so, that would be a catastrophic departure from the fundamental role the criminal law plays in society.

The genius of Price’s latest excuse for a press release is that few politicians will have the bottle to tell him it’s a waste of time and resources that could be more productively spent on virtually anything else. Who wants to go in to bat against a proposed law that criminalises lying? The election literature writes itself: “Labour AM thinks politicians should be allowed to lie without consequences!”

But there are already consequences for that sort of behaviour, as we know. Voters are well equipped with their own sense of ethics, their own judgment and their own knowledge to recognise when they’re being led up the garden path. And they also have pencils to wield when they walk into the polling booth.

I have my doubts that is Price motivated by a desire to make politics more honest. It’s surely more likely he’s seen the opportunity to gain a bit of political mileage by treading the well-worn path of self-righteous sanctimony. But I wouldn’t call him a liar, because I can’t see inside his mind, and nor can anyone else.