T.J. Holmes Injures Achilles During Chicago Marathon, Doesn't Finish Race with Amy Robach: 'So This Happened'

Robach shared on her Instagram Stories, "Mile 21 and the Achilles gave out"

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's 2024 Chicago Marathon didn't run so smoothly.

According to an Instagram post that Holmes, 47, shared on Sunday, Oct. 13, he injured his Achilles tendon, which caused him to drop out of the remainder of the 26.2-mile race. "So this happened. Full story to come …. 😢," he captioned the post which featured a photo of himself strapped to a gurney in the back of an ambulance.

Another slide featured a video of Holmes looking concerned while riding in the emergency vehicle.

Robach, 51, appeared to leave the marathon early as well, per her own Instagram Stories posts. "Mile 21 and the Achilles gave out," she wrote over a picture of Holmes' legs strapped in.

The injury appeared to happen between the 15th and 21st mile on their route.

A rep for Holmes and Robach did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Holmes and Robach are avid runners and bond over their love of racing. In March, they ran the New York City Half Marathon together. Holmes has a tattoo on his arm of the New York City Marathon route, which he ran in November 2023 and 2022.

The couple's podcast name even has a nod to their fitness hobby: The Morning Run, which releases daily episodes dedicated to news and entertainment.

Holmes and Robach first sparked dating rumors in November 2022 after the former Good Morning America co-anchors had split from their respective spouses.

Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue, and Holmes was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig.

They were placed on hiatus from GMA in December 2022 following reports of their workplace relationship. The following month, the pair revealed that they would not be returning to the talk show.

Holmes and Robach addressed marriage speculation on their Amy & T.J. podcast in December 2023, when listeners asked if a wedding was in their future together.

“It’s under consideration,” Robach said at the time. “We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let's see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don't know, button on it."

However, she noted that they don't feel a major rush to tie the knot.



“We both have two marriages under our belts and so it's not something we're racing to or rushing towards,” Robach explained, before telling Holmes, “But there is something, I get it, it's this thing that I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It's on the table. It's on the table.”



The couple moved in together in September.

