T-Mobile to buy almost all U.S Cellular in deal worth $4.4 billion with debt

Reuters

Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday that the federal budget presented to the Parliament last month had created conditions for interest rates to come down. The government has "been very mindful of acting in such a way that would create conditions that support the decline in inflation, or creating conditions that would make it possible for the (central) bank to bring interest rates down," she told reporters at a conference in Ottawa. She, however, said the Bank of Canada (BoC) is independent and it will be the bank's decision to cut interest rates on June 5 or not.