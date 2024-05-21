T-Pain Releases Rare Ballad 'On This Hill' for Mental Health Awareness Month: Listen

"Tonight's the night I finally turn off the gas light/'cause it's been a long, long time since I felt in control of my life," the performer sings

T-Pain is releasing a vulnerable song for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The rapper and singer (born Faheem Rashad Najm) debuted his latest single, the ballad "On This Hill," on Friday with a video featuring T-Pain performing the song live while sitting around a campfire with the musicians who play on the song.

"Hearts get broken worse on Saturdays/And baby it's Friday night/I'll be honest I've had sadder days, but for once in my life this one 'ain't mine," he sings on the first verse of the song, which is about gaining the confidence to defend yourself against outside voices.

"This song is really about refusing to be gaslit anymore," said T-Pain, 39, in a May 17 press release about the song.

“It's about coming to a realization that I have to stand up for myself. Over the years, that has just been something I've had to open my eyes to and learn how to deal with it. So yeah, I'll die on this hill, ha!"



Giles Williams T-Pain

The metaphorical hill he's singing about in the song is the one people climb to find self-love.

In addition to providing his fans with an anthem about the journey to find self-love, the rapper teamed up with Talkspace in May to help fund therapy for someone for up to a year.

"I know things can be rough out there, and we all need some help sometimes," T-Pain wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) about the contest. Winners were announced last week.

Giles Williams T-Pain

"On This Hill" is an R&B ballad, but T-Pain has spent much of his time recently in the country music space.

At 2024 Stagecoach, he took the stage with Jelly Roll to honor the late Toby Keith — who died of stomach cancer in February at the age of 62 — with a performance of Keith's debut 1993 single "Should've Been a Cowboy."

Amy Sussman/Getty T-Pain performs with Jelly Roll at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during Stagecoach in April 2024

Earlier this year, T-Pain posted a video on TikTok explaining that he's more involved in country music than people know but that it's one of the spaces he began asking for his name to be left out of the credits due to racism.

"I done wrote a lot of country songs. Stopped taking credit for it because, as cool as it is to see your name in those credits and s--- like that, the racism that comes after it is just like, ‘I'll just take the check," he said.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.



