‘You can’t be pro-billionaire and pro-working class’: Biden’s labor chief on return of Trump

Steven Greenhouse
·8 min read
<span>‘It’s one thing to say you’re pro-worker, and it’s quite another thing to do it.’</span><span>Photograph: Reuters</span>
‘It’s one thing to say you’re pro-worker, and it’s quite another thing to do it.’Photograph: Reuters

Even as Donald Trump says he will battle for America’s workers, the acting secretary of labor, Julie Su, is voicing fears that Trump will undo many of Joe Biden’s pro-worker policies, which include protecting workers from extreme heat and extending overtime pay to millions more workers.

In an interview with the Guardian, Su said that Trump might fall far short on delivering for workers considering the first Trump administration’s many anti-worker policies and in light of his having Elon Musk and other billionaires advising him. “It’s one thing to say you’re pro-worker, and it’s quite another thing to do it,” Su said. “You can’t be pro-billionaire and pro-working class. You can’t be pro-Elon Musk and pro-worker.”

Musk, who has become one of Trump’s top advisers, is vehemently anti-union and seeking to have the National Labor Relations Board declared unconstitutional. He once said: “I disagree with the idea of unions.”

Related: ‘No way’: US labor watchdog refuses to bow to SpaceX, Amazon and Starbucks

ADVERTISEMENT

Su expressed concern that the Trump administration, with all its billionaires and business magnates, might give short shrift to poor and working-class Americans. “When you look at the track record of some of the people in the next administration, and then you look at the lack of representation of working-class and middle-class folks, I’m worried that the perspectives of those who struggle, of those who rely on government to act not just in the interest of the privileged, are not well-represented – while union-busters are.”

Su – who became acting labor secretary nearly two years ago after serving as deputy labor secretary – voiced pride in the Biden administration’s accomplishments for workers. She pointed to the $1tn infrastructure bill, Biden’s strong backing of unions, the regulation to protect workers’ lungs from silicon dust, the increase in factory jobs and the first-ever regulation to protect workers from dangerous heat. (With the senator Joe Manchin opposing her, she never got a Senate majority to confirm her as labor secretary.)

This president has prioritized working people in everything that he’s done

As for other achievements, Su pointed to her behind-the-scenes role in helping secure good union contracts for Boeing workers and dock workers on the east and west coasts. She also cited her department’s enforcement efforts – since Biden took office, it has collected more than $1bn for workers victimized by wage theft.

“This president has prioritized working people in everything that he’s done,” she said. “This president has had a very strong commitment to unions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Su warned that the second Trump administration might be as anti-union as the first. “The first time they were here, they had a virulently anti-union NLRB,” Su said. “In order to do what they said they’re going to do this time, which is to be pro-worker and pro-union, they’re going to have to do a 180-degree U-turn from what they did last time.”

Peter Robb, who served as the NLRB’s aggressively pro-business general counsel during Trump’s first term, is heading Trump’s transition efforts for the labor board. Trump’s pick for labor secretary, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, has had far more support from unions than most Republicans; several unions endorsed her last fall when she ran unsuccessfully for re-election to Congress from Oregon.

There are places in this country where vulnerable workers depend on this department to breathe life into labor laws

Su had some advice for her successor: “The American people need and deserve a strong labor department. There are places in this country where vulnerable workers depend on this department to breathe life into labor laws, and there are 15,000 career people who wake up every day and want to do that work. Having the support of the labor secretary to do that and use the full authority they’ve been given to make life better for workers, is really important. It’s also important to be a voice for workers.”

As for Musk’s ambitious plan to make $2tn in budget cuts, Su said her department already did not have enough money and further cuts would undermine its mission. “We do not have the resources that we need for this department’s important mission after the cuts of the last Trump administration,” Su said. She added that the department needed adequate resources “when workers tell us they weren’t paid the $7.25-an-hour minimum wage, when 13-year-olds work in dangerous jobs and 16-year-olds work on dangerous equipment, when firefighters seek workers comp after a whole career of saving people’s lives, but are denied it”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Su fears that Trump’s appointees will scrap the Biden administration’s first-ever national regulation to protect workers against extreme heat. Similarly, she worries that the Trump administration will reverse a rule that makes it harder for businesses to misclassify construction workers and others as independent contractors, often to skirt overtime and other laws.

Su, who won high praise for her innovative policies as California’s labor commissioner, vigorously denied that Biden’s loss in November meant that voters had rejected his pro-worker policies. Su said policies to ramp up manufacturing, build clean energy and rebuild infrastructure will take years to complete, and many voters didn’t yet feel the benefit. “We needed more time,” she said.

“President Biden wanted to fundamentally change the playbook of how the economy works for working people,” Su said. “He called the lie on the decades-old con of trickle-down economics.”

You can’t be behind a mass-deportation policy and be pro-worker. Those policies make workers afraid and much more exploitable

As labor secretary and as California’s top labor official, Su often devoted herself to helping the most vulnerable workers. “Too many workers continue to struggle, and a lot of those are workers of color and immigrants,” she said. “The rhetoric about immigrants, the flat-out lies about what immigrants and immigrant communities bring and contribute – those lies are terribly damaging. Anti-immigrant policies are anti-worker.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Su condemned Trump’s talk of mass deportations: “You can’t be behind a mass-deportation policy and be pro-worker. Those policies make workers afraid and much more exploitable.”

Discussing the Los Angeles wildfires, Su – who grew up in Los Angeles county – said immigrant workers usually do the work cleaning up and rebuilding after hurricanes, fires and other disasters. “There is going to be a herculean effort needed in light of the devastating fires that are still raging in my home state,” she said. “Those workers who have done cleanup and rebuilding before are going to be the ones we rely on, and they, like all workers, should be treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.

“A policy of mass deportations,” she added, “will get in the way of that important work and make the people doing that work more vulnerable.”

If Trump is serious about helping workers, Su maintained, he should continue her department’s efforts to enforce labor laws aggressively, whether minimum wage, child labor or occupational safety laws.

“The last administration slashed the Department of Labor’s enforcement capacity. You can’t eliminate and slash [the Occupational Safety and Health Administration] and wage-and-hour and mine inspectors and keep workers healthy and safe,” Su said. Trump’s nominees “say we’re going to cut red tape and regulation, but the people who rely on strong regulation are the most vulnerable people in our communities, including working people,” she said.

Su voiced frustration that conservative judges have overturned labor department regulations, including Biden’s rule extending overtime pay to 4 million more workers. She complained that those who “benefit from the gap between the rich and the poor” have “figured out a way to stymie progressive and worker-friendly actions”.

I think about these people who think it’s a game to strategize and take away these kinds of protections. It’s a tragedy

She talked of one worker she met who said that thanks to Biden’s overtime expansion, she was going to receive a pay increase that would enable her to pay her rent and have a little left over for her daughter. But a federal judge in Texas, a Trump appointee, overturned Biden’s overtime expansion.

“Much of what we put in place are fundamental policies to lift up people who are struggling to get by,” Su said. “I think about these people who think it’s a game to strategize and take away these kinds of protections. It’s a tragedy.”

Su decried the repeated efforts by Republicans, business lobbyists and conservative thinktanks to block efforts to raise the federal minimum wage, which has been frozen at $7.25 for 15 years.

Industry lobbyists continually challenge policies that are good for working people,” Su said. “You can’t say you’re pro-worker and support them. It’s unconscionable to stand in the way of policies that put more wages into workers’ pockets.”

Latest Stories

  • Trump's New Official Portrait Tells Quite The Story. Body Language Experts Explain Why.

    The president-elect's new eyebrow-raising photo spurred a lot of conversations online. Experts think his expression and pose reveal a lot.

  • CNN Plots to Bury the Anchor Trump Hates Most

    CNN is considering a substantial demotion for one of its highest-rating stars—who also happens to be a longtime antagonist of President-elect Donald Trump. CNN chief Mark Thompson called Jim Acosta on Wednesday to propose that his show, CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, be moved from its 10 a.m. ET time slot to midnight, according to the newsletter Status News. “The move would effectively exile Acosta to the Siberia of television news,” media reporter Oliver Darcy pointed out.

  • Joe Biden Admits His Big Mistake As President That Donald Trump Absolutely Nailed

    “That wasn’t a stupid thing" for Trump to do, confessed the outgoing president.

  • Trump Cries ‘CORRUPTION!’ Over FBI Shutting DEI Office Before His White House Return

    President-elect Donald Trump has cried foul over the FBI shuttering its diversity, equity and inclusion wing just before his return to the White House. Trump and his MAGA allies have long railed against DEI, which they see as a fast track for under-qualified people to attain jobs that would have otherwise gone to better-suited candidates without regard to ethnicity or gender. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), even accused the FBI of having “prioritized” DEI over “protecting the American people.” The

  • Commerce Secretary Raimondo offers a parting shot at Trump and advice for Democrats' future

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo looks at Donald Trump, she says she sees a president-elect who for all of his aggressive talk is afraid to let America compete with the rest of the world, responding instead with tariffs and curtailing immigration.

  • All Three Former Presidents Will Skip Trump's Inaugural Lunch: Report

    During Trump's 2017 luncheon, he called for a standing ovation for Hillary Clinton and forecast four years of “peace and prosperity” under his administration.

  • Rumors Swirl About Who Bailed Rudy Giuliani Out at the 11th Hour

    There’s a bit of a mystery surrounding who may have offered the financial backing for Rudy Giuliani to settle with a pair of 2020 election workers from Georgia that he repeatedly defamed. Under the agreement, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney gets to keep his New York and Florida apartments, as well as other valuables, in exchange for a payment to Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss. The amount of the payment, and its source, is undisclosed. Giuliani was ordered in December 2023 to p

  • Melania Trump takes a swipe at Obamas over ‘challenging’ transition as Michelle skips inauguration

    The incoming first lady said it was a ‘very different transition the second time around’

  • Pat King apologizes for role in Freedom Convoy, faces sentencing next month

    Freedom Convoy figurehead Pat King has apologized for his role in the 2022 protests, saying the fallout from his actions in Ottawa has left him unable to sleep, fearing for his safety, enduring online harassment, and facing financial ruin."I am extremely sorry for what happened to the City of Ottawa, and for that, I absolutely apologize for my actions," he said, adding that he "can relate" to what downtown residents experienced during the weeks-long gridlock and constant horn honking.King made t

  • Fox News' Jessica Tarlov Hits Sean Hannity With Blunt Reality Check On Biden

    Tarlov spotted the "reason" why Donald Trump "wants to take credit" for numbers coming out of the Biden administration.

  • WATCH: MAGA Lawmaker Thrown to Ground as He Tries to Defy Georgia House Ban

    A MAGA state senator in Georgia was shoved to the ground and arrested Thursday for trying to defy a ban and forcefully enter the House chambers. Colton Moore was thrown down as he tried to push his way past police and officials to make it inside the chamber for Gov. Brian Kemp’s state of the state speech. Moore, 31, was banned indefinitely from the chambers last year after he referred to the late House speaker David Ralston as “one of the most corrupt Georgians we’ve seen in our lives” during a

  • How Trump could try to stay in power after his second term ends

    Though the 22nd Amendment prohibits Trump from being elected president again, it does not prohibit him from serving as president beyond Jan. 20, 2029. A schiolar of politics and history explains.

  • Donald Trump Declares Stance On LA Olympics After Allies Call To Move Them To Red State: Report

    Some conservatives have claimed that alleged mismanagement of the wildfires shows Los Angeles couldn't handle the sporting event.

  • Mark Carney launches leadership bid, comes out swinging against Pierre Poilievre

    OTTAWA — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney officially kicked off his bid to replace Justin Trudeau on Thursday by launching barbs at Pierre Poilievre and describing the Conservative leader as a dangerous, sloganeering populist.

  • A doctor accused of sexual abuse by more than 200 former patients is indicted on rape charges

    A grand jury in Massachusetts has indicted a doctor who is accused of sexually assaulting more than 200 former patients over a period of more than a decade. The patients sued Dr. Derrick Todd, who has been accused of performing unnecessary pelvic floor therapy, breast examinations, testicular examinations and other unwarranted procedures on patients dating back to 2010. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday that Todd was indicted earlier that day for “two counts of rape alleging the sexual assault of two women.”

  • Trump Names Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as ‘Special Ambassadors’ to ‘Troubled’ Hollywood: They’ll Bring ‘Lost Business’ Back

    President-elect Donald Trump is hoping to make Hollywood “stronger than ever before” by naming Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as “special ambassadors,” whose goal will be to bring back business lost to “foreign countries.” “It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a …

  • Kid Rock Rips Into ‘Angry’ Michelle Obama for Skipping Trump’s Inauguration

    Bob Ritchie, a.k.a. Kid Rock, sent a stern message to former first lady Michelle Obama for her decision to skip his pal Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. On the Fox News show Jesse Watters Primetime, the MAGA music star, who will be performing at the president-elect’s inauguration, appeared stunned that the former first lady has opted out of attending. A source close to Obama told People, that she is “not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake.” Obama campaigned

  • See Bolton’s response to Trump’s ‘blacklist’ post that called him ‘dumb as a rock’

    In a recent post about hiring for his new administration, President-elect Trump said he’s looking to avoid hiring people who worked for Nikki Haley, Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, John Bolton, and many other Republicans who have been critical of Trump. Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, talks about Trump’s post with CNN’s Kasie Hunt.

  • Man charged after video shows passenger swerving taxi into truck on highway

    A 45-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly swerved a taxi into a tractor-trailer on a highway while he was sitting in the front passenger seat, Ontario Provincial Police said. The incident happened on Wednesday around 5 p.m. on Highway 412 near Taunton Road. Dashcam footage posted on social media shows the taxi approaching the truck, which is driving in the same direction in the lane beside it. The accused reaches over and grabs the steering wheel. The car crashes into the tractor-tra

  • Russia says any British military role in Ukraine under new 100-year deal would be worrying

    Russia said on Friday that any placement of British military assets in Ukraine under a new 100-year partnership agreement between Kyiv and London would be of concern to Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked about the possibility of Britain setting up military bases in Ukraine under the agreement announced on Thursday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.