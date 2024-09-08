T. Rex and Blue Mink bass guitarist Herbie Flowers dies aged 86

Acclaimed British bass guitarist Herbie Flowers, who worked with the likes of David Bowie, Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John, has died aged 86.

Flowers played bass in pop group Blue Mink and rock band T. Rex, and is thought to have contributed to more than 500 hit albums by the end of the 1970s.

He was credited with creating the famous bassline in Lou Reed's Walk on the Wild Side from his 1972 album Transformer.

His death was confirmed by close family members on Facebook on Saturday. Tributes from family and friends said Flowers was a "beautiful soul" and his musical contributions had touched many lives.

Flowers (left) found chart success with the band Blue Mink [Getty Images]

Born Brian Keith Flowers, he got his first taste for music in the Royal Air Force in the 1950s, where he served for nine years as a bandsman playing the tuba.

In 1969, Flowers became one of the founding members of the pop group Blue Mink. The band found chart success with their debut single Melting Pot in 1969, and again with The Banner Man in 1971.

It was also in the 1960s that Flowers acquired his reputation as a session bass guitarist, working for record producers such as Shel Talmy, Steve Rowland and Tony Visconti.

He played bass guitar on David Bowie’s self-titled 1969 album and Diamond Dogs in 1974.

One of his greatest achievements was to be the creator behind the legendary bassline for Lou Reed's 1972 hit Walk on the Wild Side.

Flowers - who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex - later revealed in a 2005 interview with the BBC that he had come up with the idea for the bassline as he would be paid double as a session musician for playing two instruments.

In 1977, Flowers became a member of the final line up of T. Rex shortly before Marc Bolan's death, featuring on the band's final album, 1977's Dandy In The Underworld, and Bolan's Marc TV show.

Flowers (left) joined the final line up of rock band T. Rex in 1977 [Getty Images]

Tributes poured in after the news of Flowers' death.

The Charlatans' singer Tim Burgess led the tributes, saying Flowers "made the greats sound greater".

David Bowie's estate also paid tribute to the star's former collaborator, saying: "His work with Bowie and associates over the years is too long to list here."

"Aside from his incredible musicianship over many decades, he was a beautiful soul and a very funny man. He will be sorely missed."

Suede bass player Mat Osman also joined in with tributes, saying: "RIP Herbie Flowers. So many great basslines - imagine having played on Space Oddity, Walk on the Wild Side and Rock On."