AT&T Stadium is changing its name for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. What prompted the change?

AT&T Stadium will change its name to Dallas Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to FIFA guidelines.

The name change happened because FIFA does not allow corporate sponsors to represent venues at the World Cup. AT&T Stadium is not the only venue that will need to change names. MetLife Stadium and SoFi Stadium will be changed to New York New Jersey Stadium and Los Angeles Stadium, respectively.

FIFA announced the dates of all 104 matches for the 2026 World Cup on Sunday including the final and opening matches which will take place at MetLife Stadium and the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The change to Dallas Stadium is sure to rankle some considering AT&T Stadium is located in Arlington and not in Dallas.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said the rising tide lifts all boats when asked at a press conference on Sunday about Arlington being left out of FIFA World Cup branding.

“Let me just say this. The better Dallas’ reputation is, the better it affects Arlington, the better Fort Worth is the better we do. The better Frisco, is the better we do, the better Arlington does the better they do,” said Ross.

“Listen Dallas is the biggest city in North Texas, It makes logical sense to call it the Dallas World Cup,” said Ross, “It doesn’t phase me, it doesn’t bother me, I don’t care. I know they’re being played here... when those [World Cup] games go on we all do better.”