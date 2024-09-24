T.I. and Tiny Harris win $71 million in lawsuit against toy company
The Live Your Life rapper and Xscape singer took bosses of MGA Entertainment to court claiming they violated the intellectual property rights of their pop group, the OMG Girlz with some of the figures in the L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. doll line. On Monday, after a three-week trial in Santa Ana, California, the jury awarded the couple $17.9 million (£13.4 million) in real damages and $53.6 million (£40 million) in punitive damages. Reacting to the verdict, T.I., real name Clifford Harris, told Rolling Stone…