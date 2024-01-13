Tackle cause of housing complaints, Lambeth Council told

A south London council has been urged to tackle the cause of its housing complaints by the ombudsman.

Lambeth Council was warned that despite its improvements, these have not been "seen and felt by its residents", as part of a Housing Ombudsman report.

Richard Blakeway, from the ombudsman, said: "There are still too many residents receiving an unacceptable service."

Lambeth Council said it accepted the report's findings.

The inspection was launched after two residents sought ombudsman intervention more than once to resolve previously upheld complaints.

The report found a "lack of consistency" in the council's complaint handling process, including how it lodged complaints.

The ombudsman also noted that the council does not have enough resources to "adequately respond" to complaints, leading to "unacceptable delays".

"Reoccurring issues"

It called on the council to focus on "reoccurring issues" that lead to complains as well.

Mr Blakeway said: "By channelling its efforts into truly understanding the driving factors behind its complaints, the landlord will give itself every chance of improving."

He added that some "positive signs" were being seen at Lambeth Council, which has not been issued with a Complaint Handling Failure Order in more than six months.

Five were issued last year, the ombudsman said.

"However, the steps the landlord has taken have yet to result in a more consistently positive resident experience," Mr Blakeway said.

"Crucially, the landlord needs to guard against what happens once the increased focus it currently has on its complaints and repairs services is removed."

Lambeth Council said that it was committed to delivering the ombudsman's recommendations within three months.

"In the last year, the council has worked intensively with the Housing Ombudsman and with residents to improve the way we respond to complaints and tackle any issues raised," the council said in a statement.

"We're pleased that the ombudsman has recognised that the council has made significant changes to remedy past failings."

