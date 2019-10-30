Taco Bell is giving out free tacos on October 30 -- Here's how to claim yours

Taco Bell is showing everyone that the only thing better than Taco Tuesday is Taco Wednesday it will be serving the entire country free tacos on Wednesday, October 30 as a part of its ‘Steal A Base, Steal A Taco’ promotion.

The Pre-Halloween celebration will offer consumers a much-needed break from candy bars and sweet treats by giving away Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos to anyone who comes in to claim it.

The promotion (which has successfully run for the past seven years) promises that if a base is stolen in any of the seven World Series games, Taco Bell will give away one free Doritos Locos Taco to every baseball-loving American, from Houston to Washington and beyond.





.@TreaVTurner stole a base in the World Series™, which means you get to steal a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Assemble at participating Taco Bells on October 30 from 2-6 PM, or order online or on the app all day to claim yours. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 23, 2019

Whether you’re first up to bat or last, you best believe you’re trying to steal a base as soon as possible when free Taco Bell is on the line (or you’re just actively trying to win the World Series, no judgement either way, we just like our tacos!)

This years the deed was done during Game one (how’s that for rhyming?) when Trea Turner of the Washington Nationals stole second base, following last year's winner of Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox who also put the promotion into effect during the first game of the series.

In order to redeem your free food, visit any participating Taco Bell on Wednesday, October 30 from 2-6 p.m. or grab a free voucher online and cash it in at any other point during the day.

Participating locations can be found here.