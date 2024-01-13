Taco Bell set to open in Cold Lake, mayor supports growth

COLD LAKE - With their recent Grande Prairie opening, Redberry Restaurants is making waves in Alberta’s restaurant scene by introducing their second Taco Bell in the province in the past year.

Anticipation has been mounting in Cold Lake as the doors prepare to open at 6603 - 51st Street, positioned across from the TriCity Shopping Mall, as revealed in the latest Redberry press release. The location was once home to a Pizza Hut restaurant for many years, prior to the business’ relocation in Cold Lake.

“The Taco Bell in Cold Lake is our second location that we've opened this year in Alberta,” said Steve Pereira, director of operations at Redberry Taco Bell.

The restaurant was scheduled to open on Jan. 8 in Cold Lake.

From cutting-edge digital kiosks streamlining orders, to dynamic menu boards showcasing the menu, and a stylish yet cozy interior design, every facet has been tailored to create a unique ambience, according to the Redberry press release.

Beyond this launch, Redberry has its sights set on an extensive growth trajectory. Extending their presence across Canada, the company aims to introduce 26 new Taco Bell locations in 2024 alone. This commitment underscores their overarching vision to establish 200 Taco Bell restaurants nationwide within the next few years, effectively doubling the current Taco Bell presence in Canada.

City of Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland highlighted the advantages of welcoming renowned food chains to Cold Lake.

“It’s great to have a big name in the food service market come to our community. It speaks to the strength in our area to attract the brand names. [It’s] going to provide employment for close to 30 positions,” Copeland said, emphasizing the positive impact on job creation for the community.

Copeland expressed optimism for Taco Bell's success and emphasized their potential as a valuable community partner.

“We wish Taco Bell great success, and I am sure they will be a great community partner,” said the mayor.

Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week