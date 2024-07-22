Tactical evacuations, water use warnings issued as wildfire threatens Williams Lake

A wildfire burning near Williams Lake, B.C, has led to some people in the community being evacuated.

Minister for Emergency Management Bowinn Ma says more evacuations alerts were issued Sunday after tactical evacuations began.

The notice from Ma came after the City of Williams Lake asked residents on X to conserve as much water as possible for fire crews taking on the blaze.

The city says it aware that the fire reportedly started in the river valley northwest of the city Sunday afternoon.

As of 9 p.m, the B.C Wildfire Service reports the wildfire was around two-tenths of a hectare, and is classified as out of control.

The wildfire is one of 317 blazes actively burning in B.C. right now, and fire officials say 16 have started in the last 24 hours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press