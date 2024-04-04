Taft College Proposes New Healthcare Programs
Taft College is adding new medical programs to their curriculum in the near future.
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday on concerns of lower supply as major producers are keeping output cuts in place and on signs of stronger economic growth in the U.S., the world's biggest oil consumer. Brent futures for June rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $89.51 a barrel at 0037 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for May rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $85.59 a barrel.
Mahomes made her debut with the iconic magazine as a Rookie this year
VANCOUVER — Police in West Vancouver say a “joyride” by a 13-year-old in their parents' Lamborghini set off a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a total write-off by the insurance company. Police say in a news release issued Wednesday that they were called to a report of a crash last week and found the Lamborghini Huracan badly damaged in a ditch. No one was at the scene, so officers began a search to ensure those inside during the crash weren’t hurt. Police say that with the co-operation of
The Invictus Games anniversary could have a very stacked guest list.
On Wednesday, Trump's NY hush-money judge rejected as too little, too late, his claim of 'presidential immunity.'
The singer married the model in 2018
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden slipped into another incredible bikini during her latest family holiday - and it's safe to say she looks fitter than ever! See video.
"If you have illegal aliens invading your home, we will deport you," the former president said at a rally.
Adam Sandler has been spotted slumped on the pavement outside five-star Claridge's hotel in Mayfair. The A-list actor was seen scrolling his phone yesterday (2/4). Corin Richards, 26, who works nearby, was "excited" to see Sandler because he's a big fan of Happy Gilmore and Grown Ups. Corin said: "He was sat on the floor chilling, and had his phone out and a couple of security guards either side of him. "He looked pretty chilled." The star was wearing his signature basketball shorts and a North Face puffer jacket on top of a hoodie. Sandler was spotted in central London earlier this week with wife Jackie, who shares two daughters with.
The late-night host put the former president on blast over this one.
In a new media campaign, the conservative organization is highlighting former Donald Trump supporters who've turned against him.
A judge expanded the gag order on former President Donald Trump after he attacked the judge's family on social media.
Steve-O said on a recent episode of his “Wild Ride!” podcast that he had to turn down a request to appear on Bill Maher’s podcast because Maher allegedly refused not to smoke pot during the interview. “Jackass” alum Steve-O is 16 years sober. Maher is often seen smoking marijuana during his “Club Random” podcast interviews. …
Segel and Radomski were first romantically linked in October 2023
He reportedly regrets the things he wrote in 'Spare.'
"I sincerely do not understand why anyone would think it’s appropriate to bring a child to a rave and then be shocked when people are outraged."
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump has sued two co-founders of his newly public Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., claiming they set the company up improperly and shouldn’t get any stock in it. Most Read from BloombergA Million Simulations, One Verdict for US Economy: Debt Danger AheadTrump Media’s Business Doesn’t MatterTrump Got His $175 Million Bond From a Billionaire Fan’s CompanyTesla’s Sales Miss by the Most Ever in Brutal Blow for EVsTSMC Halts Some Chipmaking as Taiwan Gauges Quake FalloutIn
Driver alleged that the 1998 movie crew made her feel like "an idiot" for wanting to wear the piece, and the film's costumer tells EW she provided Driver with a wetsuit.
There's a divide between the House of Montecito and the House of Windsor.
"I hope you're ready for this, because it's insane," the "Late Night" host said of the former president's Easter message.