Tag team empowerment effort

Putting dreams into action.

That's was the theme behind a recent 'Dare to Declare' three-day retreat in Chatham aimed at helping female entrepreneurs realize their full potential by transforming ideas into success.

Organized by Chatham-based personal development coach Debbie Sluys in collaboration with Retro Suites, the retreat offered a host of forward-thinking activities, including guidance from Emmy nominated TV producer Erin Saxton, founder of The Erin Network.

According to Sluys, the dynamic duo teamed up last fall to offer retreats and one-on-one work with clients. They met six months ago through a mutual colleague connected to Canfield Training, founded by enduring “Chicken Soup for the Soul” author Jack Canfield. Previously, Saxton represented the self-help writer for 20 years and also helped him launch his book, “The Success Principles.”

Canfield is also known as one of the original "godfathers" of the vision board movement – a topic that Sluys specializes in through her Dare to Declare Academy.

Saxton, a New Jersey resident, has worked on shows such as The View, Barbara Walters specials, and Good Morning America. Drawing from a deep well of experience, she currently runs a successful public relations company with clients from around the globe as she carves out a niche in consulting and PR and marketing campaigns.

Her company marries advertising, public relations and social media, bridging the gaps to prepare people for greater success though media exposure.

As part of her advice as the event's keynote speaker, Saxton offered encouragement that's rooted in practicality.

"We're daring people to dream," Saxton said. "We're daring them to shine and we're throwing down a gauntlet and having them realize who they are and to bring it into reality," helping them see what they can do.

The two help people move forward, no matter what level they're at.

"Debbie gives them the tools to not only imagine it or dare to dream it, but then put it in a way of tangible reality on vision boards," Saxton said, adding that the pair then works with clients to come up with a plan of achieving their dreams.

"This isn't esoteric woo-woo work," she said, noting the goal is to help people generate revenue.

"It's all about figuring out who you are, laser focus and putting it into action," Saxton explained. "You can manifest, you can dare yourself, you can be ambitious, you can be courageous, but you have to do the work."

"Once you know what you want, then we put it into action."

Saxton said she's been charmed by her visit to Chatham, noting that staying at Retro Suites has been amazing.

"Chatham is this adorable town and I'm just so smitten with it," Saxton said, adding the alliance between Sluys and Retro Suites is a recipe for success. “Debbie actually put Chatham more on the map."

Sluys agreed people attending the retreat have liked what they've seen in Chatham.

Pam Wright, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Chatham Voice