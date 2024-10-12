Tahlequah vs Collinsville Highlights

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Team Gushue announces departure of second E.J. Harnden effective immediately
Team Brad Gushue delivered a stunner on Thursday with word that second E.J. Harnden would be leaving the St. John's, N.L.-based rink effective immediately.
- Kansas City Star
Benches clear after kerfuffle in Game 4 of Kansas City Royals-NY Yankees ALDS series
Tempers flared during Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the Royals and Yankees.
- Architectural Digest
Inside Patrick Mahomes’s Houses—Including His Highly Customized Missouri Compound
The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and his wife, Brittany, also own a place in their native Texas
- Yahoo Canada Style
Canadian Olympian Clara Hughes reflects on mental health journey and the power of community: 'There's so much beauty in the struggle'
The Canadian athlete, who was the first to win multiple medals in the Summer and Winter Olympics, spoke about mental health in a keynote speech.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Brave Max Domi Passed On The Sheriff
On Wednesday night, Max Domi tried to start some shenanigans with David Savard who politely declined, but there's a part of the story you may not know yet.
- The Hockey News - Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators Thanksgiving Day Giveaway Doesn't Go According To Plan
The NHL club had a unique Thanksgiving giveaway planned for the first 10,000 fans on Monday afternoon.
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers Have Fascinating Trade Target From Maple Leafs
The Philadelphia Flyers should consider making a push for this Toronto Maple Leafs defender.
- BuzzFeed
9 Shocking Pictures And Videos Of Tropicana Field With Its Roof Ripped Off
"You can look into Tropicana Field now. Unbelievable."
- USA TODAY Sports
Mike Tyson names his price after Jake Paul's $5 million incentive offer
Mike Tyson addressed Jake Paul's $5 million offer to get past the fourth round of their heavyweight fight Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
- BBC
'Saleh wasn't the issue for the Jets, it's Rodgers'
The Jets made Robert Saleh the first head coach firing of the season but it is quarterback Aaron Rodgers causing the main issues in New York, writes Phoebe Schecter.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 Fades: Brian Thomas Jr. could be headed for a big dud
Beware of these five players with bust potential in Week 6!
- USA TODAY Sports
How many points did Bronny James score tonight? Lakers-Bucks preseason box score
How did Bronny James do in his third preseason game? Check out his stats from the Lakers-Bucks contest.
- Kansas City Star
The scrutinized Royals decisions are mere distractions from the real ALDS problem
Some Royals decisions will come under fire after the Game 3 loss to the Yankees. Here’s why they shouldn’t.
- Associated Press
Pat Woepse, husband of US women's water polo star Maddie Musselman, dies from rare cancer
U.S. women's water polo star Maddie Musselman Woepse is mourning the loss of her husband, Pat, who died Thursday night from a rare form of lung cancer. Pat Woepse was diagnosed with NUT carcinoma in September 2023. Woepse, a former water polo player himself, set a goal of going to the Paris Olympics to watch his wife play — and he made it.
- The Hockey News - Chicago Blackhawks
REPORT: Blackhawks Pursued Best Available Free Agent
According to Elliotte Friedman's 32 Thoughts, the Chicago Blackhawks were in on one of the NHL's most prominent free agents this summer.
- CNN
Neuroscientist wants the NFL to investigate Josh Allen’s apparent injury; league and players union say protocol was followed
Neuroscientist Chris Nowinski has said he wants the NFL to investigate the apparent head injury suffered by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during Sunday’s defeat to the Houston Texans.
- Miami Herald
Cote’s NFL Week 6 picks: Lions-Cowboys, Battle of Beltway, Bills-Jets, top upset and all 14 games
Week 6 of Greg Cote’s NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Lions-Cowboys, Battle of the Beltway, Bills-Jets, Upset of the Week and all 14 games
- USA TODAY Sports
How many points did Zach Edey score tonight? Grizzlies-Hornets preseason box score
How did Zach Edey do in his second preseason game? Check out his stats from the Grizzlies-Hornets contest.
- Stretty News
INEOS moving closer to Ten Hag sack decision as replacement named in Man Utd meeting
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is seemingly putting the feelers out for a potential Erik ten Hag successor should the Dutchman be relieved of his duties in the near future.It’s the outcome that most Manchester U...
- The Canadian Press
Panthers lose captain Aleksander Barkov late in 3rd period of loss to Senators
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Florida's first loss of the season might have been costly, with captain Aleksander Barkov leaving with 1:10 remaining after crashing into the end boards and getting hurt.