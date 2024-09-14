Tahlequah vs. Wagoner highlights

Latest Stories
- Kansas City Star
Chiefs’ Andy Reid quietly has been doing something cool for CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz
CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz shared a story about a kindness that Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s showed his son.
- FTW Outdoors
Rob Gronkowski offered a surprisingly critical review for Tom Brady's broadcasting debut with Fox
Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady spent 11 seasons together as teammates between both New England and Tampa Bay. So, one might think that Gronkowski would sugarcoat his thoughts on Brady's first game in the broadcasting booth with Fox. But that wasn't exactly the case, and…
- FTW Outdoors
Tua Tagovailoa should retire after his latest concussion, says Tony Gonzalez and others
Tua Tagovailoa has had multiple concussions in his NFL career, and at least one Hall of Famer says it's time to consider retiring after the QB's latest head injury from Thursday night's Miami Dolphins loss to the Buffalo Bills. Former star tight end Tony Gonzalez s
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Big and Bruising Prospect Moves On
The 3rd round pick of the Edmonton Oilers is moving on to another organization.
- The Canadian Press
Dolphins will bring in another quarterback, while Tagovailoa deals with concussion
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will bring in another quarterback while starter Tua Tagovailoa deals with his latest concussion, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.
- USA TODAY Sports
Still adjusting to WWE life, Jade Cargill is 'here to break glass ceilings'
Jade Cargill came to WWE with a lot of hype, and she's learning how to manage the expectations that come with it.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 2: Alexander Mattison leads sleeper picks
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski identifies his top sleepers for Week 2.
- Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs receiver’s shoulder injury requires surgery, IR stint
The Chiefs will be without this wide receiver veteran for at least a month.
- USA TODAY Sports
Man drives pickup truck onto field at Colorado Buffaloes' football stadium
A man rammed a gate with a pickup truck and then proceeded to drive onto the University of Colorado's football field.
- FTW Outdoors
AJ Griffin may leave basketball 2 years after he was a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft
Once one of the top prospects in the entire world, AJ Griffin is reportedly considering stepping away from the game of basketball. Griffin, who was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and the top-rated player in the state of New York, was a McDonald's All-American.…
- FTW Outdoors
Angel Reese and her Sky teammates unintentionally created a meme during a Mystics blowout win
Angel Reese and her Chicago Sky teammates might have unintentionally created a new meme during a demoralizing loss to the Washington Mystics. Despite a season-ending injury, Angel was cour
- The Canadian Press
Tyreek Hill has quiet night for Dolphins in blowout loss to Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill had a quiet night in the Miami Dolphins blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Star Not Ready to Call It Quits
This former Boston Bruins forward is hoping to continue his career after not finding a home in 2023-24.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: 6 players who will make or break your Week 2 lineups
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights six fringe starters who could deliver in Week 2 — or ruin everything.
- People
Shannon Sharpe Apologizes for Going Live on Instagram While Having Sex: 'Embarrassed'
“I’ve never turned IG Live on so I don’t know how it works,” the ESPN personality said in an emergency episode of his podcast, hours after claiming his account had been hacked
- The Canadian Press
A QB debate could be brewing in Pittsburgh. Justin Fields wants no part of it
Justin Fields has been around football long enough to understand how this works, especially when you're a quarterback.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Rookie Camp Day 2
The Montreal Canadiens rookies had their first on ice session yesterday and one particular player stood out.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
REPORT: Darnell Nurse and Evander Kane Won't Be Ready to Start Edmonton Oilers Training Camp
There is a report floating around that both Evander Kane and Darnell Nurse will not be ready to start training camp.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 2 Roundup: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more
Dominate your Week 2 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Superstar Dives Into Jeremy Swayman Contract Talks
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand discussed the Jeremy Swayman contract situation.