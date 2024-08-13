Tahoe ski cabin on 1958 Sunset cover rebuilt in famous architect’s vision. See $5M listing

David Caraccio
·2 min read

A simple hillside cabin overlooking the popular slopes of Palisades Tahoe ski resort in Northern California was considered progressive back in May 1958 when it was featured on the cover of Sunset magazine, launching the career of a famous architect.

Klaussen Cabin built the cozy, 850-square-foot mid-century modern home in a quieter time — before the 1960 Winter Olympics came to town and put the Lake Tahoe ski area on the map. The cabin, named Sunset’s Discovery Home, was San Francisco architect Henrik Bull’s first solo project.

Sixty years later, Bull’s cozy, 850-square-foot mid-century modern ski home fell victim to neglect and decay and had to be razed, according to Sotheby’s International. Purchased in 2012, the owners decided to rebuild and modernize the residence while preserving Bull’s original vision, according to the real estate broker.

The remodeled home, finished in 2016, showcases a three-cube design venerating the aesthetics of the old cabin. The new 3,508 square-foot residence features subterranean garages, multiple gathering spaces and Bull’s distinct prow-front A-frame design.

Located on .4 acres at 1620 Lanny Lane in Olympic Valley, California, the property just hit the market for $5 million.

“This property is truly remarkable,” listing agent Dave Westall of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty said in an email to The Bee. “I love the architectural legacy of this property and how it was featured in Sunset magazine. This was such a progressive home, way ahead of its time.”

The new owners consulted directly with Bull in meetings at his Berkeley home. Bull died in 2013 before completion of the new residence, but “the owners’ commitment to reconstruct the Discovery Home is a tribute to Bull’s progressive architectural vision,” Westall said.

Today, the prow-front cubes contain the kitchen/dining room, living room and family room, highlighted by floor-to-ceiling windows framing views of Palisades Tahoe slopes. The folded “handkerchief” roof lines offer an architectural detail that uniquely fits Bull’s style. There are four bedrooms, each with balcony or patio access. Two of them are en-suite bedrooms.

“The design of the Klaussen Cabin is dramatic and the three cubes offer walls of windows to bring in the light, views and provide exceptional architectural detail,” Westall said. “The ceilings in these cubes utilize 15,000 linear feet of two-by-two (planks) to create a stunning design element and offer wonderful acoustic properties. It would be hard to not be impressed by this one-of-a-kind ski resort home.”

The home is located at 1620 Lanny Lane in Olympic Village.
Much of the original Redwood siding was painstakingly reclaimed and repurposed for the new home, according to Sotheby’s.

“The details of this house are incredible and exude luxury,” Westall said. “It’s a significant architectural home. It’s voluminous, stunning, and perfect for architectural enthusiasts who appreciate incredible lines and details that you just don’t find in today’s cookie-cutter world.”

The Sierra ski home spans 3,500 square feet.
