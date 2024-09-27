Is the tailgate more important than the game?

Seven in 10 tailgaters look forward to tailgating season just as much, if not more, than the holiday season, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 adults looked at sentiments around tailgating and found that for many, tailgating is the best part, as a quarter have attended a tailgate without even having tickets to the game it was associated with (24%). Similarly, 22% have attended a tailgate where they had tickets to the game, but stayed at the tailgate instead. This year, nearly a third of respondents plan on attending a tailgate (29%). Conducted by Talker Research in partnership with The Finnish Long Drink, the survey explored what the perfect tailgating experience would look like. On average, respondents believe that tailgates should begin two hours before the game starts, leaving about an hour to spend with fellow game-watchers beforehand. Timeliness is especially important for the 36% who think it’s rude to show up after the game has already started.