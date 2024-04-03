Taipei government camera captures earthquake quake shaking financial district in Taiwan capital
With less than a week to go, Canada's solar eclipse forecast is becoming clearer, possibly giving the country the most advantageous locations for viewing
The elk left the area after catching its breath. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan reports.
A potent spring storm will likely cause travel headaches for Ontario motorists on Wednesday and Thursday, thanks to a blast of blustery winds, drenching rains and a swath of heavy snow
A complex setup for spring storms will result in numerous weather hazards in southern and eastern Ontario this week, including soaking rains, thunderstorms, heavy, wet snow and strong winds.
Millions of Americans are under severe weather alerts this week across Ohio and other central states
Wintry weather is in no hurry to leave the East Coast, with another messy system en route to disrupt travel and likely power, too, this week.
After storms caused damage in the nation’s heartland Monday, Tuesday's severe weather outbreak was expected to be more intense, with the potential for strong, long-track tornadoes.
Heavy snow, strong wind, and a messy mix will blanket the Maritimes for the remainder of the week
Multiple semi trucks overturned on Interstate 265 in Indiana due to high winds in the region on Tuesday, April 2, local authorities said.According to a public information officer for Indiana State Police, crews were working to reopen affected roadways.Traffic camera footage from Indiana’s Department of Transportation shows overturned semi trucks near Jeffersonville, north of Lexington, Kentucky, on Tuesday afternoon.A tornado watch was issued for the region until Tuesday night. Credit: INDOT via Storyful
All three were from the same waterfront neighborhood in Nanchang city, and were swept away as they were sleeping at 3 a.m., per regional media.
Motorists crept along one lane of a scenic stretch of California’s iconic Highway 1 on Monday after a giant chunk of it collapsed into the ocean following heavy weekend rains, stranding as many as 1,600 people in the coastal community of Big Sur. Convoys of vehicles resumed at 8 a.m. Monday for one lane of the highway, although most of the people trapped in Big Sur were allowed to leave when a single lane was reopened Sunday after being closed overnight, said Kevin Drabinski, a spokesperson for the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans.
Tuesday tied a record set more than 115 years ago.
While Calgarians had the opportunity to enjoy warmer temperatures Tuesday with the forecast indicating temperatures as high as 18 C, the weather is expected to take an abrupt turn by Wednesday.Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special statement Tuesday, indicating a cold wave will sweep across Alberta, lasting until Friday."Snow will begin overnight along the northern Foothills and progress southward on Wednesday. Snowfall will intensify on Thursday and spread eastward towards the S
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and causing the deaths of four people. Taiwan's national fire agency said four people died in Hualien County and at least 57 were injured in the quake that struck just before 8 a.m. The local United Daily News reported three hikers died in rockslides in Taroko National Park near the offshore epicenter. A five-story building in Hualien
A spring storm with accumulating snow could result in some travel troubles across Quebec this week. Plan ahead, and be prepared for the deteriorating conditions
A resident of a mountain town east of Albuquerque, New Mexico, reported “big, wet, lumpy snow” the the area on Monday morning, April 1.Video from Charlene Pyskoty shows heavy snow coating shrubbery in the town of Tijeras. “Is this an April Fools’ Day joke?” Pyskoty wrote on X.According to the National Weather Service (NWS), snow was expected to persist in the area until Tuesday morning, with more than 2 inches forecast for northern mountain regions. Credit: Charlene Pyskoty via Storyful
A dynamic storm system is forecast to sweep across Quebec this week, bringing with it the potential for rain, gusty winds, and heavy snow. Travel disruptions and power outages are possible
Meteorologists recommend residents have a safety plan ready.
Several dozen villages in Russia's Altai region were still flooded on Monday after snow began to melt. The Russian Emergency Ministry said Sunday almost 500 houses in 40 villages were flooded in the region. Three temporary accommodation centers were opened, where more than 150 people were sheltering after their houses were flooded.
The upcoming total solar eclipse is a must-see, but whether you get the perfect, dazzling view on April 8 will be decided by the weather.