Taiwan Acting Superstar Shu Qi Wraps Directorial Debut ‘Girl’

Taiwan-born actor Shu Qi has completed production of her feature film directing debut, “Girl.”



While plot and cast details of the new film remain under wraps, “Girl” is Shu Qi’s original story that she wrote and directed after a prolonged development period. Shu Qi does not appear in the film.



The picture is financed by Taiwan’s CMC Entertainment, Wow momentum, J.Q. Pictures and Aranya Pictures, and produced by Mandarin Vision. The film is executive produced by Yeh Jufeng, a Midas-like producer behind “A Sun,” “The Great Buddha+” and the Shu Qi-starring “The Village of No Return.”



The film is expected to be completed at an unspecified date in 2025. Mandarin Vision also serves as the film’s international sales agent, outside mainland China.



“I am so happy that the filming is wrapped. I look forward to sharing this film with audiences everywhere,” Shu Qi said in a prepared statement.



Born as Lin Li-hui, Shu Qi has had a glittering career starring in Asian films including Hou Hsiao-hsien’s “Millennium Mumbo,” “Three Times” and “The Assassin,” as well as Feng Xiaogang’s “If You Are the One” trilogy, Wuershan’s hit “Mojin: The Lost Legend” and Jiang Wen’s “Gone With the Bullets.” Further afield, she also starred in the Luc Besson-backed action title “The Transporter” and appeared in a segment of “New York, I Love You.”



These have earned her multiple Golden Horse Film Awards nominations and wins as best supporting actress for 1998 comedy “Your Place or Mine’ and as best actress for “Three Times.” She also won the best actress prize at the Asian Film Awards for 2015’s “The Assassin.”



Additionally, she served as a jury member at the Berlinale in 2008, at the Cannes Film Festival in 2009 and the Venice Film Festival last year. She was invited to become a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences earlier this year.

