Taiwan coast guard: Chinese ships conducting 'grey zone harassment'

STORY: :: Taiwan’s coast guard says Chinese vessels

are carrying out 'grey-zone harassment'

:: The coast guard identifies Chinese

vessels with red in these still images

:: December 9, 2024

Video and still images released by Taiwan’s coast guard on Monday showed what it identified as Chinese coast guard vessels 2901 and 1301 out at sea closely watched by Taiwan’s coast guard personnel. China currently has nearly 90 navy and coast guard ships in waters near Taiwan, the southern Japanese islands and the East and South China Seas, a Taiwan security source told Reuters on Monday.

Separately, Taiwan's military set up an emergency response center and raised its alert level on Monday, saying China has set up seven zones of reserved airspace and dispatched naval fleets and coast guard boats to waters around the island.

China's defense ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.