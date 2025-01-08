Taiwan considering new ‘foreign legion’ of fighters amid fresh pressure from China

Gregor Stuart Hunter
·2 min read
Taiwanese soldier
Taiwanese soldier - SOPA Images/LightRocket

Taiwan’s military could consider recruiting foreign fighters to address a troop shortage as pressure from China grows.

Lawmakers and security experts have been discussing how to bolster troop numbers, and the creation of a “foreign legion” is one of a number of suggestions under review.

Richard Chen, a legislator, said that it could be based on a US model, where foreigners could spend two years in service and get awarded with citizenship, but that a formal consultation process “has yet to start”.

The radical proposal comes amid a legislative battle which the government says threatens deep cuts to its defence budget – at a time when Donald Trump, the US president-elect, says the island must pay more for American protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

An alternative to increased spending to recruit more military personnel – albeit one not yet being formally proposed by the government – is “introducing migrants and creating a kind of foreign legion”, said Alexander Huang, a professor at Tamkang University in Taipei.

Data from the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ (IISS) Military Balance 2022 report shows that the island’s 169,000-strong active military personnel is currently backed by some 1.66 million reservists.

China’s People’s Liberation Army, by comparison, has more than 2 million active soldiers and 500,000 reservists.

Taiwan has taken inspiration from Ukraine’s defence against Russia by boosting its civil defence initiatives and ramping up military spending.

Starting from last year, Taiwan extended its mandatory military service period from four months to one year.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Taiwan’s falling birth rate – one of the world’s lowest – is expected to limit the number of available conscripts in the years ahead.

However, the island is also home to almost 1 million foreign residents, mostly from south-east Asia, according to official statistics.

China regards democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has never renounced the use of force to take control of it. Beijing frequently threatens Taipei with incursions of warships and military jets and other grey-zone tactics, which regularly test the island’s defences but stop short of direct confrontation.

This week, the Taiwanese coastguard detained a Chinese vessel suspected of damaging an internet cable in the waters around the north-east of the island.

Two years ago, some of Taiwan’s outlying islands were almost completely cut off from the internet after damage to its subsea cables by Chinese vessels.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Politician Fires Back at Trump: We’ll Buy Two of YOUR States

    A prominent Canadian politician shot back at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the two countries should merge by suggesting that his nation could purchase two American border states instead. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province since 2018, joked on Monday that Canada could instead purchase Alaska and Minnesota as a counteroffer. “I know under my watch, in Ontario, we would never be for that at all,” Ford said of Trump’s threats to acquire its

  • ‘Traitor’ Kevin O’Leary Ripped by Fellow Canadians for Pushing U.S.-Canada Deal

    Kevin O’Leary’s countrymen are fed up with his supposed dealmaking to merge the U.S. and Canada. Canadians have come out en masse to clown the Montreal native—who has since ditched the great white north for sunny Miami Beach—over his efforts to combine his homeland with his adopted nation, as Donald Trump has recently proposed doing. The outrage came after Trump posted to Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” with some determining the president-elect must have reac

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland with a message from his dad: 'We’re going to treat you well'

    President-elect Donald Trump told residents of Greenland that “we’re going to treat you well” as his oldest son visited the mineral-rich Danish territory that’s home to a large U.S. military base, heightening speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to acquire it.

  • Jesse Watters Tells Canadians: It’s A ‘Privilege’ to Be Taken Over

    Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures

  • Van Jones on Trump pitching Canada as 51st state: ‘That would be a huge blue state’

    CNN political commentator Van Jones weighed in on President-elect Trump’s idea of pitching Canada to become the 51st state, claiming that if it happens, America’s northern neighbor would be a “huge blue state.” “I don’t understand why anybody is mad at Trump about this,” the pundit said Monday on CNN’s “NewsNight.” “I’m serious — if…

  • Elon Musk Biographer Details Why He Thinks Billionaire Is ‘Going Mad’

    An Elon Musk biographer has sounded the alarm that the world’s richest man may be losing his mind. The Harvard Law-educated biographer Seth Abramson speculated Monday that Musk might be “going mad” in a setting for all to see—brought on by his growing stress, history of mental illness, and self-described heavy drug use. “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad,” he posted to X. “I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he’s a

  • Not a 'snowball's chance in hell' of Canada becoming 51st state: Trudeau

    WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clapped back Tuesday at Donald Trump's escalating claims that Canada would be better off if it became the 51st state, and has called for an in-person meeting with premiers in Ottawa next week to address this country's relationship with the United States.

  • Team Trump Admits Jack Smith Found Evidence of Vast ‘Criminal Conspiracies’

    Special counsel Jack Smith‘s final report into the criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump has been blocked from release after the president’s lawyers launched a last-ditch effort to prevent its publication. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office. They threatened legal action if it is re

  • Casualty Rates For Putin's Troops Reach Staggering New High, UK Says

    And intelligence officers expect this high level of loss to continue.

  • CNN Host Confronts MAGA Panelist During Trump Discussion: ‘Zip It!’

    CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”

  • Mike Johnson Roasted Over What Could Be His Most Ironic Boast Yet

    The Republican House speaker seemingly ignored or forgot one chaotic thing.

  • Melania Trump Is 'Glad to Have a Babysitter for Donald' as Elon Musk Hangs Around Mar-a-Lago, Source Says (Exclusive)

    Multiple sources close to the Trump family tell PEOPLE that Melania has not minded having Musk in her orbit, with one insider predicting that she may find her own way to partner with the tech billionaire

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father said the U.S. should own the Danish territory

    The eldest son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Greenland on Tuesday for a private visit that has heightened speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to take control of the Danish territory.

  • Video shows a Ukrainian long-range drone strike on a Russian port used to support its 'shadow fleet'

    Russia uses its "shadow fleet" to evade sanctions on its energy exports. This murky network of vessels uses deceptive tactics to move around.

  • Trump, Who Incited Insurrection, Accuses Biden Of Making Transition 'As Difficult As Possible'

    Four years after trying to stop the peaceful transfer of power, the president-elect claimed Biden is engaging in "lawfare such as has never been seen before."

  • Trump wants to redraw the map of the Western Hemisphere

    In addition to his bumper sticker promises to put America first and make it great again, soon-to-be President Donald Trump also apparently wants to redraw the map of the Western hemisphere to make America much bigger. And he’s not ruling out the use of military force.

  • Russia ‘getting what it deserves,’ Ukraine says, after launching counterattack in border region

    Ukraine has launched a counterattack in the southern Russian border region of Kursk, warning that Russia is “getting what it deserves.”

  • Trump Struggles to Recruit After Using MAGA Loyalty Tests to Vet Candidates

    Loyalty tests and party infighting have Donald Trump falling short of his transition team’s goal of bringing on up to 2,000 political appointees on Day One of his administration. Sources told CBS News that, despite the president-elect’s plan to send out several offer letters to potential staffers Monday, Trump’s is struggling to fill open positions quickly. Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the network, however, “President Trump picked a brilliant Cabinet in record and historic

  • Steve Bannon Hurls More Bombs at MAGA as He Re-Ups Civil War

    Steve Bannon isn’t letting the MAGA civil war fade away in 2025. The bombastic conservative podcaster took personal shots at the newly re-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson on his show Monday and asserted he now views “scam” H1-B visas as another form of illegal immigration. Those topics dominated right-wing circles early last week, but Bannon made clear he’s not ready for the so-called MAGA civil war to subside just yet.

  • Migrants left stranded in troubled resort as Mexico disperses them far from US border

    ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — About 100 migrants from various countries wandered directionless and disoriented through the streets of the troubled Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.