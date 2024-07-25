Three dead as Typhoon Gaemi makes landfall in Taiwan

Rupert Wingfield-Hayes and Fan Wang - in Taipei and Singapore
·3 min read

Typhoon Gaemi which made landfall on Taiwan’s east coast, has killed three people and injured hundreds more, officials said.

Gaemi, which landed near the city of Hualien with wind speeds of around 240km/h (150mph) is believed to be the most powerful storm to hit the island in eight years.

The storm has forced officials to cancel parts of the island's largest annual military drills, along with almost all domestic flights and more than 200 international flights.

Before hitting Taiwan, Gaemi also brought relentless rains to large swathes of the Philippines, where eight people have died.

Authorities are warning that one of the biggest threats is the typhoon’s potential to cause landslides and flash flooding, especially on mountainsides destabilised by a large earthquake in April.

One of the three people killed in Taiwan was a motorist who was hit by a falling tree, authorities said. Another was crushed by an excavator when it overturned.

More than 8,000 people across the island have been temporarily relocated by local authorities, reports said.

Gaemi made landfall in Taiwan around midnight on Wednesday (16:00 GMT), on the northeastern coast close to Yilan county.

On Wednesday, the government has declared a typhoon day, suspending work and classes across the island except for the Kinmen islands.

On Thursday, schools and offices remained closed, while flights to and from Taiwan have also been cancelled.

The typhoon was originally expected to hit further north, but the mountains of northern Taiwan steered it slightly south towards the city of Hualien.

The typhoon is expected to weaken as it tracks over the mountainous terrain of Taiwan before re-emerging in the Taiwan Strait towards China.

A second landfall is expected in the Fujian province in southeastern China later on Thursday. The typhoon is expected to bring 300mm of rain to the region, which has already been experiencing flooding and persistent downpours.

Several rail operators in China have also suspended operations.

Predicted path of Typhoon Gaemi

A map of the predicted path of Typhoon Gaemi
[BBC]

Despite the very strong winds, officials say the main threat from Gaemi is from the huge amount of moisture it is carrying.

The island's Central Weather Administration has issued a land warning for all of Taiwan.

Taiwanese authorities are warning that between one and two metres of rainfall can be expected across the central and southern mountains of the island in the next 24 hours.

In the capital Taipei, shelves in supermarkets were left bare on Tuesday evening as people stocked up ahead of expected price increases after the typhoon passes.

The threat of the typhoon has also forced the government to call off parts of its planned week-long Hang Kuang military drills, which they had repeatedly said would be "the most realistic ever".

Although it did not make landfall in the Philippines, Gaemi exacerbated the southwest monsoon and brought heavy rain to the country's capital region and northern provinces on Wednesday. Work and classes have been halted there while stock and foreign exchange trading were suspended.

Metro Manila, home to nearly 15 million people, was placed under a state of calamity as rivers and creeks overflowed.

Footage circulating on social media showed small cars floating in chest-deep waters and commuters trapped on the roofs of sunken buses.

The state weather bureau said the rains, which are typical at this time of the year, could persist until Thursday.

  • Taiwan hunkers down as deadly Typhoon Gaemi makes landfall

    Schools and offices in Taiwan closed on Thursday as the island braces itself for the first typhoon of the year. Expected to be the strongest storm in eight years, Gaemi brought strong winds that left two dead in the south and east in the early hours of Thursday. Typhoon Gaemi made landfall on Taiwan's eastern coast in the early hours of Thursday, after unleashing torrential rainfall and whipping winds across the island that left two people dead.On its path to Taiwan, Gaemi had also exacerbated s

  • A typhoon kills 3 as it nears Taiwan. It killed 13 in the Philippines, where people plead for rescue

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A typhoon killed three people in Taiwan as it approached the island on Wednesday, while people trapped by rising floodwaters in the Philippines called for help in the Southeast Asian nation where at least 13 died.

  • Typhoon Gaemi live: Three dead in Taiwan as storm intensifies into super-typhoon

    Soldiers on standby as one of biggest typhoons for years forecast to hit Taiwan

  • Typhoon Gaemi brings heavy rain to Manila, forcing evacuation

    STORY: Rescuers waded through flooded roads in Manila to save trapped residents from their homes as heavy rain from Typhoon Gaemi caused flooding and landslides in the Philippine capital.Water in some areas is neck-high.Although Gaemi did not make landfall in the Philippines, it has intensified seasonal monsoon rains.More than 600,000 have been displaced and at least 12 people died due to the storm, according to the national disaster agency on Wednesday (July 24).Some evacuees sought shelter in this church."Everything got submerged, everything is destroyed. (The flood) reached the second floor of our house, all our things are ruined, everything got wet, nothing was saved."The heavy rain flooded streets in Manila and nearby cities, forcing schools and offices to shut down. The financial markets were also closed.Authorities declared a state of calamity in a region that is home to 13 million people.President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has ordered rapid assistance and to prepare supplies for isolated communities. The Philippines sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually, causing floods and deadly landslides. The storm was expected to make landfall in Taiwan on its east coast late on Wednesday evening, weather authorities said.It is expected to pass through the island, and is likely to hit China on Thursday (July 25).

  • Taiwan cancels war games as Typhoon Gaemi approaches

    STORY: :: Taiwan cancels fighter jet exercises as Typhoon Gaemi approaches:: July 23, 2024:: Hualien, Taiwan:: Sun Li-Fang, Taiwan Defense Ministry spokesperson"The impact from the typhoon at present on the east coast is rather obvious, so we will adjust some of the air and naval elements given the typhoon situation.""One of the most important aspects of this year's Han Kuang military drills is using 'actual force' at the 'actual time' and in the 'actual place.' Therefore, we will conduct the drills as close to reality as possible. Every situation, including weather conditions, is a training opportunity for our troops."Gaemi, the first typhoon of the season to affect Taiwan, is expected to make landfall on the northeast coast between sometime on Wednesday (July 24) night and the early hours of Thursday (July 25), according to the island's Central Weather Administration.Currently categorized as a medium-strength typhoon by Taiwan, it is then likely to move across the Taiwan Strait and then hit the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian in the early hours of Friday (July 26).While typhoons can be highly destructive, Taiwan also relies on them to replenish reservoirs after the traditionally drier winter months, especially for the southern part of the island.

  • Monsoon rains worsened by offshore typhoon flood Philippine capital Manila stranding cars and people

    Typhoon Gaemi, which was called Carina in the Philippines, did not make landfall in the archipelago but enhanced its seasonal monsoon rains. It has worsened seasonal rains, and led to the deaths of at least 13 people, as well as displacing 600,000. (AP video shot by Joeal Calupitan)

