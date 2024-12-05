Taiwan leader Lai visits Guam on his second stop in US territory

Associated Press
Updated ·1 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's leader is visiting Guam on Thursday in his second stop in U.S. territory on an ongoing overseas trip.

President Lai Ching-te arrived late Wednesday night from the Pacific Island country of Tuvalu. Photos posted by broadcaster KUAM showed him walking off a private jet in a tropical-themed shirt. He visited Hawaii last weekend at the start of his trip.

Such visits typically anger China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory and says that the self-governing island must come under its control. The United States is the main overseas supplier of arms for Taiwan's defense.

Earlier this week, China’s Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemned” U.S. support for Lai’s visit to Hawaii and lodged a complaint with the U.S.

Lai will meet Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the Taiwanese community in the American territory, KUAM reported.

He is then scheduled to fly to Palau, the final stop on his trip. Besides Tuvalu, the Taiwan president also visited the Marshall Islands before arriving in Guam.

Latest Stories

  • Joly touts 'private' diplomacy as Mexico criticizes Canada's culture, trade

    OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.

  • Opinion - Putin’s overseas empire is collapsing all at once — don’t let up on him now

    Russian President Vladimir Putin faces a difficult week as Syria's government collapses, Russian military bases are overrun by rebels, and protests in Abkhazia and Kazakhstan signal a decline in Russian influence in the region.

  • Why the Syrian conflict is so important for Russia and Iran

    Syria holds strategic importance for Moscow and Tehran, which have both bolstered Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime at critical moments.

  • Major war could destroy army in six months - minister

    The defence minister said Russia was suffering 1,500 casualties a day in its conflict with Ukraine.

  • US chips are 'no longer safe,' Chinese industry bodies

    STORY: Chinese companies should be wary of buying U.S. chips as they are "no longer safe".That was the warning from four of the country's top industry associations on Tuesday (Dec 3), who also said firms should buy locally instead.It was a rare coordinated response to Washington's curbs on Chinese chipmakers.The statements did not detail why U.S. chips were unsafe or unreliable.The warning arrives while after the two nations targeted each other's economies over the last few days.It has escalated tensions even before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House in January.Trump has promised to impose heavy tariffs on imported Chinese goods.The move would revive a trade war from his first four-year term as president.On Monday, the U.S. launched its third crackdown in three years on China's semiconductor industry.It curbed exports to 140 companies, including chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group.Tuesday's call from Chinese industry bodies to buy local could affect U.S. chipmaking giants such as Nvidia, AMD, and Intel.Those firms have managed to keep selling products in the Chinese market despite export controls. The three companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.The Semiconductor Industry Association is a U.S. trade association representing major chipmakers. It responded to the coordinated call to limit procurement of U.S. chips as 'unhelpful'.It further argued any claims American chips are 'no longer safe or reliable' are simply inaccurate.The group also encouraged both the U.S. and Chinese governments to avoid further escalation.

  • Iraq will not be just a 'spectator' in Syria, prime minister says

    Iraq will not act as a mere spectator in Syria where it believes groups and sects are victims of ethnic cleansing, Iraq's prime minister said on Tuesday, according to a readout from his office of a phone call to Turkey's president. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who discussed the situation in Syria with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan, said Iraq would exert all efforts to preserve the security of Iraq and Syria, according to the official readout of the call.

  • Russia will use ‘even stronger military means’ if Western pressure continues, warns deputy foreign minister

    Russia will resort to “even stronger military means” in its war with Ukraine if the US and its allies fail to recognize it cannot be tested indefinitely, Moscow’s deputy foreign minister told CNN’s Fred Pleitgen in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

  • Top German Diplomat Floats Ukraine NATO Membership as Part of Possible Peace Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that NATO membership for Ukraine could be part of a potential peace deal with Russia, which could also include conceding some occupied Ukrainian territory.Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic Jams“There are different elements of a peace standing in the room: political and material security guarantees, NATO membership, an internat

  • Hungary requests US sanctions exemption for gas payments to Gazprombank

    Hungary has asked the United States to exempt Russia's Gazprombank from sanctions when it comes to payments for natural gas as those sanctions could negatively affect some U.S. allies, Hungary's foreign minister said on Wednesday. The United States imposed new sanctions on Russia's Gazprombank on Nov. 21 as President Joe Biden steps up measures to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine before he leaves office in January.

  • Russia strongly backs Syrian leadership, says rebels are getting outside help

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday that it strongly backs the actions of the Syrian leadership to counter an offensive by what it said were terrorist groups receiving support, including drones and training, from outside the country. The rebels have staged their biggest advance in years over the past week, first seizing Aleppo and now battling government forces and allied militia near Hama, another major city. "We strongly condemn this attack ... There is no doubt that they would not have dared to commit such an audacious act without the instigation and comprehensive support of external forces that seek to provoke a new round of armed confrontation in Syria, unfurl a the spiral of violence," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

  • WTO chief urges likes of Singapore to defend global system ahead of new US-China trade war

    The head of the World Trade Organization has urged middle powers like Brazil, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Turkey to unite in defence of global free trade, warning of deepening fragmentation as the US and China brace for a new trade war with Donald Trump's return to the White House. "They need to build a coalition of like-minded countries supportive of the multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core," said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Monday, calling such a bloc "a powerful voice

  • Turkey calls for reconciliation between Syrian government and the opposition to end conflict

    ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The recent rapid advance by opposition fighters in Syria shows that Syrian President Bashar Assad must reconcile with his own people and hold talks with the opposition, the Turkish foreign minister said Monday.

  • Syria: How the conflict could impact migration and the war in Ukraine

    As Syrian rebels continue fighting government forces, outside powers are bracing for the potential fallout should the Assad regime collapse.View on euronews

  • Netanyahu arrest warrant tests Western commitment to international law

    The reach and credibility of international law is at its lowest in years as governments dismiss arrest warrants in some of the most high-profile cases to come before the International Criminal Court.

  • Russia says it's watching 'tragic' situation in South Korea with concern

    Russia is following events in South Korea with concern after the president briefly declared martial law, but there are no threats to Russian citizens there, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Moscow has deepened ties with Seoul's neighbour North Korea since the start of its war in Ukraine, drawing concern from Western countries.

  • North Korea-Russia treaty comes into force, KCNA says

    The "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty" agreed by the leaders of North Korea and Russia in June came into force on Wednesday with the exchange of "ratification instruments" in Moscow, the North's KCNA news agency reported on Thursday. The treaty was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June and a summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, and includes a mutual defence pact for immediate military assistance if either faces armed aggression.

  • Russia, US clash at UN over escalation in Syria fighting

    Russia and the United States clashed at the United Nations on Tuesday, accusing each other of supporting terrorism during a Security Council meeting convened over a sudden escalation of fighting in Syria. Syrian rebels captured Aleppo last week in an attack initiated by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Formerly known as the Nusra Front, it was al Qaeda's official wing in Syria until breaking ties in 2016.

  • Manitoba wants someone 'a little Trumpy' to lead U.S. trade office: Kinew

    Premier Wab Kinew says his government is looking to follow the lead of other provinces by establishing a trade office in Washington, D.C., to help strengthen trade ties between Manitoba and the United States.

  • China Ends Last Australia Meat Processor Bans, Albanese Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China has now lifted all restrictions on exports from Australian meat works, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, marking a new milestone in warming relations between the two governments.Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsBeijing has ended its ban on the final two Australian meat processors that had been restricted from selling to China, Albanese said in a statement on

  • NATO's chief avoids talk of Ukraine's membership. He says the priority is helping Kyiv defend itself

    BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Tuesday sidestepped questions about Ukraine’s possible membership of the military alliance, saying that the priority now must be to strengthen the country’s hand in any future peace talks with Russia by sending it more weapons.